Getting involved in a criminal lawsuit can be a harrowing experience with your life, freedom, financial status, and reputation on the line. Getting competent legal representation can help you come out of the situation with the charges dropped, and your name cleared. When you’re looking for a reputable Jacksonville criminal lawyer, you’ll follow the typical steps of checking with family, friends, and any acquaintances who have been in similar situations. Checking reviews, conducting due diligence, and working out a fair fee structure are all essential steps you’ll take before drawing up an agreement. Here are some additional tips to keep in mind before hiring a law firm.
Confirm Ease of Communication
Explore the lawyer’s accessibility. Are they available for an initial consultation within a day? Can you reach them easily over the phone, email, or text messages? Are your calls routed through reception, or does the attorney call back in a short time? Most importantly, confirm that you can build a connection with the lawyer and that they are open to answering any questions you have patiently. If you come away from the appointment feeling reassured about the case's outcome, that’s the law firm you must hire. A competent attorney will also connect you with their assistants or partners who’ll work on the case as a team.
Check the Size of the Law Firm
When searching for good legal representation, you might want to consider hiring a more prominent firm that has multiple criminal defense attorneys on board. Having experienced professionals handling the matter significantly raises your chances of dropping the charges. They’ll work as a team to build a strategic defense for you and fill in for one another when needed. Remember that there’s always the possibility of court dates clashing, and a single attorney handling more than one client might find it challenging to focus on your case. The resulting conflict of interest could cost you fines and missed appearances that can be damaging for the case.
Established Firms Typically Have Assistants and Investigators
Established firms will likely have a panel of trained investigators and paralegals assisting in collecting evidence and doing the legwork. Their expertise and inputs could prove invaluable in disproving the charges against you. On the flip side, their fee might be higher than expected. You’ll create a balance by weighing the seriousness of the situation and the level of experience and competency you need to resolve it.
Expect to Prepare a Written Account of the Events
At the onset of the consultation, an experienced lawyer will ask you to create a detailed account of the event that resulted in criminal charges. They will expect you to write down complete information, including seemingly minor details that may not seem relevant. You’ll also provide all the papers and documents that can prove your side of the story. In addition, note down a list of character witnesses who will vouch for your respectable social standing and prove your innocence. If the lawyer skips that step of the investigation, you might want to rethink your decision to hire them.
Be Wary of Attorneys Offering Guarantees
A reliable attorney will never offer guarantees that the criminal case will be resolved in your favor. Hearings and court proceedings can take unexpected turns, and in many states, it’s unlawful for the lawyer to provide guaranteed outcomes. If you’re offered promises, question the lawyer’s ethics and look for alternatives. Such people typically attempt to take advantage of the client’s vulnerable state to get them to agree to unfair fees and terms of payment.
Get a Clear Fee Estimate
Law firms charge fees hourly or as a fixed charge regardless of how long the proceedings take and the work involved. Some attorneys also charge by the hour for the initial consultation, so make sure to inquire beforehand. When drawing up the retainer agreement, check that the full and final costs are clearly specified in the contract. If needed, ask for an itemized bill for transparency.
Once you cover these aspects, you can confidently move forward with the criminal case, knowing that you’ve retained competent legal representation to create a robust defense.
