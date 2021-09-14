The blank document peers at you from behind your computer screen, washing your face in a glow of white light against the dark backdrop of your dorm room. Your roommate’s soft, rhythmic snoring tells you that they are already asleep, so you have to stick tointernal screaming as you wonder how you’re going to finish this essay. With every taunting blink of the cursor your coffee grows colder and your deadline draws closer. You know you should have started this assignment earlier, but the truth is - between work, managing complicated family relationships, extracurriculars, and studies - you have been trying your best. When it comes to keeping your head above water in the academic world, everyone can use a little bit of help from time to time.
Professional online essay writing services are an excellent resource for overwhelmed, busy students at all levels of academia. These services pair students with qualified writers in the appropriate field of study who can assist with all manner of writing — from everyday coursework and research papers to personal statements and resumes. Ethically speaking, these services are not intended to be a replacement for students’ own work, but they can be an immensely valuable and personalized reference for students.
Is this solution right for you, though? Let’s take a quick look at some pros and cons of purchasing essays online:
Pros:
Essay-writing services are a huge time-saver.
Because these services use writers with credentials in the disciplines associated with each essay’s topic, you can feel confident in using the completed piece of work as a reliable resource for your own writing.
These services offer same-day delivery, helping to get resources in your hands quickly.
Cons:
Depending on how quickly you need the writing completed and how complicated the assignment is, these services can end up being pricey.
If you’re in a time crunch, it can be tempting to use these services to pass the writers’ work off as your own. This could result in serious disciplinary consequences.
Even if you use an amazing, knowledgeable writer who is able to create an amazing essay for you to reference, there is no guarantee that you will ultimately end up with a good grade for your work.
Now that we’ve talked about what essay writing services are and gone over the pros and cons, let’s take a closer look at seven sites you can use to hire writers for help with your assignments!
1. 99Papers - Best for Customer Support
99Papers has some of the most accessible customer support among the services on this list, offering five different ways to reach out to their support team. They are the only essay-writing service on this list that offers support via WhatsApp.
The 99Papers Rewards Club is another unique perk; rewards club members have the opportunity to earn 15% in rewards credits, which they can apply toward future orders.
99Papers appears to be operated by the same organization that runs both EssayBox and 1Essay. Of the three websites, 99Papers is the middle tier, offering reasonable pricing with a few key complimentary add-ons.
PRICING
Pricing begins at $9.95 per page, and increases with higher academic levels and tighter deadlines.
Orders greater than $600 are eligible for installment plans.
When clients join the 99Papers Rewards Club, they are eligible for 15% back in rewards credits that they can apply toward their next order.
SITE REVIEWS
At the time of this article, 99Papers received an average satisfaction rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Sitejabber, based on 58 reviews.
WRITERS
According to their website, 99Papers only hires “professionals with verified backgrounds and profound knowledge on the subject on which they will be writing.”
Clients have the opportunity to indicate if they would prefer to be matched with a native English speaker.
NOTABLE FEATURES
All completed writing is run through plagiarism checkers for free.
All completed writing is run through software that checks for typos and punctuation errors for free.
Communication between writers and clients is kept anonymous.
MINIMUM DEADLINE
The order’s deadline must be at least 3 hours after the time the order is placed.
REVISION POLICY
Clients enjoy unlimited free revisions to all completed writing for 10-20 days (depending on the length of the writing).
SUPPORT
The 99Papers support team is available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week via a helpline (which is temporarily unavailable due to COVID-19), on-site chat, Facebook messenger chat, WhatsApp chat, and e-mail.
2. PaperHelp - Best for Large, Frequent Orders
PaperHelp is the second highest rated essay writing service on this list behind EssayPro, and shines in its variety of ways for clients to earn discounts. This site offers basic service for a reasonable price, and its large-order discount makes it a standout choice for those spending greater than $500.
PaperHelp’s mobile app also sets it apart from the crowd, giving clients the ability to quickly and easily manage their orders.
PRICING
Pricing begins at $10 per page, and increases with higher academic levels and tighter deadlines.
Orders over $500 receive a 5% discount, and orders over $1000 receive a 10% discount.
SITE REVIEWS
At the time of this article, PaperHelp received an average satisfaction rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars on its own on-site review system, an average satisfaction rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Sitejabber, and an average satisfaction rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot.
WRITERS
PaperHelp has three tiers of writers: Basic, Advanced, and Top. Basic writers may or may not be native English speakers, and have lower ratings (or are newer to the site) than Advanced or Top writers. Basic writers are assigned to clients by default for no extra charge. Advanced writers are native English speakers that are the best writers in the requested field of study, and Top writers are native English speakers with the highest ratings. Clients must pay a $14.99 fee if they would like to guarantee that they will be matched with an Advanced or Top writer
All of PaperHelp’s writers hold at least a bachelor’s degree. Prior to being hired, all writers must have their writing evaluated, undergo an interview, and complete a one-month test period
FEATURES
Title and reference pages are included for free.
A plagiarism report is available as an add-on starting at $9.99.
The ability to request a specific writer or writer category is available as an add-on starting at $14.99.
An abstract page is available as an add-on for $14.99.
A list of sources used is available as an add-on starting at $4.99 per source.
A table of contents/outline is available as an order add-on for $9.99.
Additional proofreading by an editor is available as an add-on, and the price is determined on a case-by-case basis.
Charts are available as an add-on for $9.99.
MINIMUM DEADLINE
The order’s deadline must be at least 3 hours after the time the order is placed.
REVISION POLICY
Clients enjoy three free revisions to all completed writing.
SUPPORT
Support is offered 24 hours a day and 7 days a week via a helpline, on-site chat, Facebook messenger chat, and e-mail.
VIP Customer support is offered as an order add-on for $14.99.
WHAT’S NOTEWORTHY
PaperHelp has developed a smartphone app where clients can manage their order and track its progress.
PaperHelp offers a referral program that can help clients save 10% on their next order.
PaperHelp offers a reseller program that comes with a free month of VIP customer support and a personal manager.
PaperHelp is owned by Coreforce Ltd, who owns a number of other essay-writing services, including Studdit, which we cover later on in this list!
PaperHelp also offers assistance with grading, rewriting essays, and general coursework.
3. EssayPro - Best Overall Quality
EssayPro is the highest-rated essay-writing service on this list, and stands out for its quality of service and high standards! All of its writers are rigorously evaluated prior to hiring, and it also has the most thoughtful and extensive honor code among all the essay-writing services on this list.
EssayPro also keeps prices competitive and puts the choice back in the client’s hands by using a system in which writers submit bids for a client’s order.
PRICING
Pricing begins at $11 per page, and increases with higher academic levels and tighter deadlines.
SITE REVIEWS
At the time of this article, EssayPro received an average satisfaction rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars on its own on-site review system, an average satisfaction rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Sitejabber, and an average satisfaction rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Reseller Ratings.
WRITERS
Every writer for EssayPro is a native English speaker. Prior to being hired, all writers have their identification and diplomas verified, have their writing evaluated, and go through a one-month trial period.
When a client submits their order to EssayPro, writers will submit bids for their order and they have the ability to select the writer they like the best.
FEATURES
A plagiarism report is included for free.
Writers will use the client’s preferred formatting for free.
An outline is included for free.
A title page is included for free.
MINIMUM DEADLINE
The order’s deadline must be at least 6 hours after the time the order is placed. Orders with a tighter deadline are sometimes accepted, but are evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
REVISION POLICY
Clients enjoy unlimited revisions to all completed writing for 30 days after the order is completed.
SUPPORT
Support is offered 24 hours a day and 7 days a week via a helpline, on-site chat, and e-mail.
WHAT’S NOTEWORTHY
In addition to essay-writing, EssayPro also offers assistance with editing and proofreading, rewriting essays, and general coursework (especially math and physics).
EssayPro has a strong, extensive, and plainly-stated honor code.
4. EssayBox - Best for Comprehensive Service
EssayBox offers one of the most comprehensive essay-writing services on this list, with a long list of complimentary add-ons included with each order. Most notably, EssayBox has an editor review each piece of writing produced by the site’s writers to ensure it is the highest possible quality.
EssayBox appears to be operated by the same organization that runs 99Papers and 1Essay. Of the three sites, EssayBox offers the most comprehensive, premium service for a slightly higher price per page.
PRICING
Pricing begins at $12 per page, and increases with higher academic levels and tighter deadlines.
EssayBox also offers clients the opportunity to set up an installment plan, when applicable.
SITE REVIEWS
At the time of this article, EssayBox received an average satisfaction rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot, based on 245 reviews.
WRITERS
All writers for EssayBox have at least an undergraduate degree, and have to pass rigorous writing tests prior to being hired.
Clients have the ability to select the writer they want. EssayBox won’t assign a writer to a client’s paper unless they have a degree in the appropriate field!
FEATURES
A title page is included for free.
A bibliography is included for free.
An outline is included for free.
Each piece of writing is run through multiple plagiarism detection systems for free.
Writers will use the client’s preferred formatting for free.
Communication between the writer and client is kept anonymous.
MINIMUM DEADLINE
The order’s deadline must be at least 3 hours after the time the order is placed.
REVISION POLICY
Clients enjoy unlimited revisions to all completed writing for 10 days after the order is completed.
SUPPORT
Support is offered 24 hours a day and 7 days a week via a helpline (which is temporarily unavailable as a result of COVID-19), on-site chat, Facebook messenger chat, and e-mail.
WHAT’S NOTEWORTHY
Each order has both a writer that will create the piece of writing itself and an editor that reviews the writing in order to ensure it meets the company’s high standards.
5. Studdit - Best for Versatility
Studdit is owned by Coreforce Ltd, who owns a number of other essay-writing services, including PaperHelp, which we covered earlier on in this list! It offers the same large-order discounts as PaperHelp, which are unique among the essay-writing services on this list.
Studdit also has stricter credential requirements for its writers than other sites on this list — according to its site, “Each writer has either (an) MB or PhD diploma and writing certificates.”
PRICING
Pricing begins at $10 per page, and increases with higher academic levels and tighter deadlines.
Orders over $500 receive a 5% discount, and orders over $1000 receive a 10% discount.
SITE REVIEWS
At the time of this article, Studdit received an average satisfaction rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars on its own on-site review system, based on 210 reviews.
WRITERS
Each writer for Studdit has either an MB or PhD diploma and writing certificates.
FEATURES
A title page is included for free.
References are included for free.
A quality check is included for free.
Writers will use the client’s preferred formatting for free.
MINIMUM DEADLINE
The order’s deadline must be at least 3 hours after the time the order is placed. If the desired piece of writing is longer than two pages, more time must be allotted between the time the order is placed and the deadline.
REVISION POLICY
Clients enjoy unlimited revisions to all completed writing for 7-14 days (depending on the length of the writing) after the order is completed.
SUPPORT
Support is offered 24 hours a day and 7 days a week via a helpline, on-site chat, and e-mail.
WHAT’S NOTEWORTHY
Studdit also offers assistance with editing, admissions, resumes, and general coursework (including multiple choice and problem-solving work).
6. 1Essay - Best for Affordability
1Essay offers the cheapest price per page of all the essay-writing services on this list, with their pricing starting at $9 per page. They also have some of the strictest credential requirements for their writers. According to their site, “We are a group of professional masters’ and Ph.D. degree holders.”
1Essay appears to be operated by the same organization that runs 99Papers and EssayBox. Of the three sites, 1Essay offers the most basic service for the most inexpensive price per page.
PRICING
Pricing begins at $9 per page, and increases with higher academic levels and tighter deadlines.
SITE REVIEWS
Though several pre-chosen testimonials appear on 1Essay’s home page, there does not appear to be a live, dynamically-updated collection of reviews available for potential customers to browse.
WRITERS
According to the 1Essay website, “We are a group of professional masters’ and Ph.D. degree holders.”
FEATURES
Anonymity between writer and client is guaranteed.
MINIMUM DEADLINE
1Essay does not specify their minimum deadline.
REVISION POLICY
1Essay does not specify their revision policy.
SUPPORT
Support is offered 24 hours a day and 7 days a week via a helpline (which is temporarily unavailable as a result of COVID-19) and e-mail.
WHAT’S NOTEWORTHY
1Essay also provides a cover letter writing service.
7. EssayFactory - Best for the Adventurous
Of all the essay-writing services on this list, EssayFactory is a bit of a wildcard! If none of the other services mentioned seem like a good fit for your project, it may be worth reaching out to EssayFactory’s team for an estimate.
PRICING
EssayFactory does not explicitly state their pricing model, but potential clients can contact the EssayFactory team for an estimate. EssayFactory offers a wide variety of email-based discounts.
WRITERS
EssayFactory states on their website that their writers “have years of experience in the field and are equipped with impressive writing services.”
SITE REVIEWS
Though several pre-chosen testimonials appear on EssayFactory’s home page, there does not appear to be a live, dynamically-updated collection of reviews available for potential customers to browse.
FEATURES
EssayFactory does not specify what features are included with each order.
MINIMUM DEADLINE
EssayFactory does not specify their deadline requirements.
REVISION POLICY
EssayFactory does not specify their revision policy.
SUPPORT
Support is offered Monday-Friday from 9:00 am - 6:00 pm (the time zone is unspecified) via a helpline and via email.
WHAT’S NOTEWORTHY
EssayFactory also offers help with general coursework.
When it comes to college essay writing services, there is no shortage of sites to choose from. Whether you’re a high-school student looking for help crafting the perfect college admission essay or a doctoral student looking for resources as you write your dissertation, there are writers out there who want to help you get on the right track. Next time you’re staring at a blank page, taunted by that little blinking cursor and stressed about that looming deadline, remember that help is out there!
