Introduction
A PowerPoint presentation involves much more than conveying information to the audience. Your professional judgment and knowledge is at stake when you are presenting. Simple mistakes can ruin presentations, eroding trust instead of building it. You must grasp the fundamentals to avoid such mishaps and build credibility with your audience.
This requires effort , both on and off the screen, which may not come naturally. Making presentations is an acquired skill - that you learn by making mistakes or by learning from others. Many people indeed consistently are prone to repeating mistakes when using PowerPoint. Here are seven common presentation mistakes you should avoid.
1. EXCESSIVE TEXT
The cardinal sin of PowerPoint is to have too much text on a single presentation. The difficulty of reading too much material might discourage visitors. Your audience wants to see imagery, graphics etc. that support your message visually. They don't want to simply have written text projected on slides.
Use text primarily for headlines and bullet points in presentations to be effective. Longer sentences should be avoided at all costs.
2. EXCESSIVE CLUTTER
The human eye is drawn to simplicity and clarity by nature. Your viewers will get confused if you overload them with a lot of visual stimuli. It becomes overwhelming when there is too much going on on the screen. Focus on simplicity over cramming each slide with excessive information. Keep it simple and clean.
3. BAD CONTRAST
As you might have notices, there is a reason why text is usually black on a white backdrop in most books, magazines, and newspapers. Some smart people at some point in time figured out that this simple formula improves readability and is good on the eye.
Poor contrast ruins readability and gives your presentations an unprofessional appearance. Avoid using dark text on dark backgrounds and light text on light backgrounds as a general rule. Use dark text on a light backdrop or vice versa to improve readability.
4. LIVE READING OF SLIDES
A common mistake people make when preparing slides is to create those with the intent of reading the slides aloud. You may safely assume that most of the people in your audience can read the slides in front of them. It becomes very boring and monotonous to give this information by just repeating it.
Instead, try to augment the messaging on the slide with storytelling, context setting and calls to action. Consider your slides as visual aids, rather than verbatim readings.
5. SPEAKING TO THE SCREEN
To be outstanding, presentations must be created with the audience in mind. You spent a lot of time and effort on your PowerPoint presentation, so you want it to go that extra mile connecting your message with the audience. That calls on you to focus on the audience rather than the screen while presenting. Many speakers fixate on the screen instead of addressing the audience.
Consider instead focusing on the eyeballs of the audience during a presentation and you will feel a connection, so will they.
6. BEING GIMMICKY
PowerPoint presentations may enjoy animation and transition effects, drawing the audience's attention. Yet, if you overuse them, your audience will see your presentation as gimmicky. Make sure transitions have a specific purpose, like highlighting a particular point. Use animations and transitions sparingly and only when necessary. When these elements are overused, they lose their powers.
7. UNDER-PRACTICING
Professional actors always practice their lines before performing in front of an audience. When it comes to PowerPoint presenters, there is no distinction. You must practice your presentation beforehand. It will help you time everything and ensure you have good material ready to present to your audience. By conducting a trial run before your presentation, you take the unknowns out of the equation.
To Sum Up
To make content shine, it must receive the proper attention. There may be some truth to the adage "don't judge a book by its cover," but we all make snap judgments based on appearances. To win over a knowledgeable audience, distinguishing your brand is imperative.
Since first impressions are essential, we recommend designing a classy, unique deck.
Making a PowerPoint presentation masterpiece takes knowledge, practice, and perseverance. Start with a template so you don't make the same mistakes again. Slideuplift has you covered if you're pressed for time. Using PowerPoint presentations, we will help you communicate your message more effectively. Creating captivating presentations is easy with SlideUpLift's enormous collection of PowerPoint Templates and Google Slides Templates. No matter what your presentation is about, we can make it perfect.
