A modern sales manager rarely needs to talk to customers as there are too many of them! However, it’s vital to keep all the figures and flows under strict control to realize the situation in real time. The daily use of digital sales tools is the only way to tackle this task! Below are the must-have sales instruments every manager needs.
1. A CRM System
Customer relationship management software (shortly CRM) is a convenient digital environment that allows you to:
keep track of your customers
manage customer relations
enhance retention rates
monitor marketing and sales performance
automate recurring communication channels.
Due to the transfer of most CRM systems into the SaaS niche, the tool has become significantly cheaper and easier to scale according to your team size and actual purposes. Large teams can opt for custom solutions based on unique workflows.
The number of vendors is growing, so it’s not difficult to find a solution that tackles your tasks. The largest vendors so far are Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Pipedrive, Zoho, Salesmate, and more. You can also use custom UIs for the most popular services. Check out with Salesforce dashboard as an example.
2. Sales Acceleration Tools
Sales acceleration involves strategic movements in order to generate more leads and speed up sales cycles. Platforms like Outreach, Gong, CallRail, and others are called to help teams gain enough control over multiple high-speed channels simultaneously. They use automation and signals to minimize human participation and let managers focus on reaching out to the right customers and buyers.
3. Analytics Software
Today, sales are more data-driven than ever. Systematic semi-automated data analysis is key to understanding the strong and weak sides of your sales campaigns within any timeframe.
4. Marketing Automation Solutions
Any modern marketing strategy involves multiple workflows that are all more or less interdependent and can hardly be controlled and managed manually at all stages. Automation systems will help you gain hands-free 24/7 control over all recurring workflows that only require situational adjustments and maintenance. Don’t over automate your workflows, though! Human control is still the main driver for your sales.
5. Video Conferencing & Document Management Software
How long ago have you been at your last offline sales meeting? Conferencing has moved online almost entirely as managers can use the saved time for tasks that are more important than traveling from one room to another. Your company needs a comprehensive video conferencing solution that will make it easy to manage internal and external meetings, exchange files, and hold conferences with large teams for a reasonable cost.
Document management software must complement video conferencing and provide seamless document flow capabilities as well as secure and straightforward e-sign solutions for signing contracts remotely.
Ability to Learn
As the market progresses nonstop, a sales manager should also be able to pick up new “gear” every now and then to stay on top of the industry trends. Would you like to add anything to this list of must-have tools? You can make suggestions in the comments and share this guide with colleagues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.