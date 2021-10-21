https://unsplash.com/photos/m0oSTE_MjsI

 

A modern sales manager rarely needs to talk to customers as there are too many of them! However, it’s vital to keep all the figures and flows under strict control to realize the situation in real time. The daily use of digital sales tools is the only way to tackle this task! Below are the must-have sales instruments every manager needs. 

1. A CRM System

Customer relationship management software (shortly CRM) is a convenient digital environment that allows you to:

  • keep track of your customers

  • manage customer relations

  • enhance retention rates 

  • monitor marketing and sales performance 

  • automate recurring communication channels. 

Due to the transfer of most CRM systems into the SaaS niche, the tool has become significantly cheaper and easier to scale according to your team size and actual purposes. Large teams can opt for custom solutions based on unique workflows. 

The number of vendors is growing, so it’s not difficult to find a solution that tackles your tasks. The largest vendors so far are Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Pipedrive, Zoho, Salesmate, and more. You can also use custom UIs for the most popular services. Check out with Salesforce dashboard as an example. 

2. Sales Acceleration Tools

Sales acceleration involves strategic movements in order to generate more leads and speed up sales cycles. Platforms like Outreach, Gong, CallRail, and others are called to help teams gain enough control over multiple high-speed channels simultaneously. They use automation and signals to minimize human participation and let managers focus on reaching out to the right customers and buyers. 

3. Analytics Software

Today, sales are more data-driven than ever. Systematic semi-automated data analysis is key to understanding the strong and weak sides of your sales campaigns within any timeframe. 

4. Marketing Automation Solutions

Any modern marketing strategy involves multiple workflows that are all more or less interdependent and can hardly be controlled and managed manually at all stages. Automation systems will help you gain hands-free 24/7 control over all recurring workflows that only require situational adjustments and maintenance. Don’t over automate your workflows, though! Human control is still the main driver for your sales. 

5. Video Conferencing & Document Management Software

How long ago have you been at your last offline sales meeting? Conferencing has moved online almost entirely as managers can use the saved time for tasks that are more important than traveling from one room to another. Your company needs a comprehensive video conferencing solution that will make it easy to manage internal and external meetings, exchange files, and hold conferences with large teams for a reasonable cost. 

 

Document management software must complement video conferencing and provide seamless document flow capabilities as well as secure and straightforward e-sign solutions for signing contracts remotely. 

Ability to Learn

As the market progresses nonstop, a sales manager should also be able to pick up new “gear” every now and then to stay on top of the industry trends. Would you like to add anything to this list of must-have tools? You can make suggestions in the comments and share this guide with colleagues. 

