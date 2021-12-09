According to a recent survey, more than 50% of American workers say they wish they could make a career change. They're unhappy in their current careers and want to give something else a shot.
You should keep this in mind if you're a young person who is in the process of picking a career path. You don't want to choose the wrong career path and come to regret it later on.
But with so many different options for careers available, choosing the right career path can be a huge challenge. It's not easy to decide what you want to do, especially when you still have so much of your life ahead of you.
Here are eight factors that you should consider when picking a career path. They'll make doing it a little easier on you, and make it possible for you to start setting career goals.
1. Personal Interests
When little kids are asked what they want to be when they grow up, they don't overcomplicate things. They simply think about what they like to do and try to match their interests up with a job.
This is why doctor was #1, teacher was #2, and astronaut was #3 on the list after a recent survey that had kids reveal what they want to be when they get older. These are the jobs that sound the most interesting to them as kids.
Obviously, you can't pick a career path based solely on your personal interests. But you should take your interests into account and try to find a career that you know you're going to enjoy.
As Mark Twain once said, "Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life."
2. Location
Outside of considering your own personal interests when picking a career path, you should also consider your location. If you live in, say, the middle of Nebraska, working on Wall Street as a stockbroker might not be in the cards for you.
Or if it is in the cards for you, it's going to require you to pick up everything that you own and move to a new location. But whatever the case, you shouldn't ignore the fact that your location is going to have a whole lot to do with the career that you eventually choose.
3. Demand
If you have a possible career in mind, one of the things that you should always do is see what the demand for recruits is at the moment. You don't want to try to break into a field where there isn't much demand for newcomers at all.
If you do this, you might be able to land a job in that field. But jobs might be few and far between, and they might also not pay as much as you would like them to. It could leave you wishing you had picked a different career path.
4. Growth Potential
As long as the demand exists in your preferred profession, you shouldn't have too much trouble landing an entry-level job in that particular industry. But is that job going to give you the chance to grow and move up within the industry?
It's one thing to land a job. But it's quite another to transform it into a career that allows you to spread your wings and fly. You want to see that the potential for growth is there.
If you suspect that a specific career might hold you back from being everything that you can be, you should think twice about choosing it over all your other options for careers.
5. Challenges
In theory, a lot of people think that they want a job that's easy to do. But in reality, most people enjoy being pushed and challenged in a variety of ways while they're at work.
There won't ever be a dull moment at work when you're constantly facing new challenges. It'll keep you on your toes at all times. It's why you should look for a career path that's going to challenge you and force you to get better at your job over time.
6. Salary
At the end of the day, you're not just going to be heading into work every day to get fulfillment from your job. You're also going to be doing it to collect a paycheck on a regular basis.
It'll be up to you to decide what your expectations are going to be. Are you OK with only making $30,000 or so in a certain field—or are you going to need a high-paying salary that allows you to live the good life?
You should consider where you fall on the salary spectrum. You shouldn't just pick a career path because of the money that it'll allow you to make. But money should be one of the many factors that you keep in the back of your mind.
7. Perks
Pretty much every job comes with some kind of perks. If you're a teacher, you'll get the chance to see your students grow and blossom over the years. If you're a construction worker, you'll learn all kinds of things on the job that you'll be able to apply at home when you're fixing your house up.
You should give some thought to what kinds of perks you would like to get from your line of work. It could make a difference in your approach to picking a career path.
8. Future
You're not just going to be working in your chosen career for a few years or even a few decades for that matter. You're most likely going to be working in it for up to half a century in some cases.
For this reason, you should try to guess what the future of your career path holds for you. The last thing that you want to do is pick a career path that's going to have you working in a dying industry.
If you do this, you might end up having no choice but to change careers sooner rather than later. So you should always keep one eye on the future when picking a career path and find a career that's going to allow you to flourish for a long time.
Make Sure You Think About Each of These Factors When Picking a Career Path
As you've seen here, there are lots of things to consider when picking a career path. You should take the time to think about each and every factor on this list.
By doing this, you'll increase your chances of finding a career that you absolutely love. You'll be glad that you did when you still love it 50 years from now.
