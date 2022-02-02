Comments on Youtube are quite important for promoting your videos. The more comments a video gets the more popular it will eventually become. That is why experienced content creators try to use various hacks that are aimed at getting more comments and other types of feedback.
How do I get more comments for the video?
YouTube is not only a platform for video content – it is also a social media site. In most cases, a visitor writes a comment as a way of conversation with the channel’s owner or with other visitors. Sometimes even one comment can trigger a huge conversation that will last for months.
Let’s talk about some useful tricks that may help you to get lots of comments or urge the viewers to write more comments:
End your video with a question. Create a poll or ask the viewer about his opinion. The question can be general or specific. New YouTubers often ask how to make their content better or what subs would want to see in the next video. In this case, you will have tons of ideas and genuine feedback from the audience. But be careful – viewers never lie and their comments can be very harsh, rude, and even offensive.
Buy YouTube comments from one of the numerous paid services.
Make the first comment by yourself. Sometimes you need to nudge your viewers to start a conversation. In this case, you have a huge advantage – you are the one that makes the rules. This strategy is often used in blogs and social media posts. It will break the ice and the flow of comments is guaranteed.
Analyze your content. Not all videos will be perfect. You should analyze the statistics. By looking at the like and comment number you will see what kind of content your viewers like. At the beginning of your career, it is better to create a video that will be liked and commented on than to experiment. But when you will gain some subs you can start proposing other topics to discuss.
Pinned comments. Usually, a YouTuber pins his comment to start a conversation. But you can also pin the funniest or the most liked comment to engage other viewers in the conversation. In some cases, you will have to turn the attention of the audience to the product that you are advertising. By doing this you will know how the viewers handle ads.
Answering comments. This work is considered to be dull by some YouTubers but subscribers and viewers like it when they get a reply from the creator. They feel that their comment is important and will comment even more for the next video. It doesn’t mean that you have to answer every comment – some may think that you are needy.
Contests and giveaways. This move is considered to be cheap but it will surely boost the comment section by a lot. At the end of the video tell everyone that the author of the most liked comment will be given a prize. This will probably make the video viral and attract a lot of new viewers and subscribers.
Like the comments. This trick is obvious but it gives some kind of a morale boost for the viewers and subscribers that commented. The chance that they will try adding a funny or useful comment for the next video will be increased.
You should also pay attention to the likes and dislikes counter. Analyze what your viewers like and dislike and try to create videos that are more interesting to the crowd. Dislikes and likes will tell you about the content even more than the comments. Usually, people do not comment – it is much easier to like or dislike. Also, you should read the most liked comments to know what you did right or wrong.
YouTube also added the timecode feature and you should exploit it so the viewer will know what this video is about. Timecodes are generally used for large videos and viewers like this function a lot.
You have probably understood that sometimes you will get trolls and rude commenters. In most cases, it is better to ignore them but you should also remember that they are a part of the audience. It is better to follow their comments – sometimes they actually can give decent advice on how to make your channel better.
Use these simple tricks and watch the comment section grow!
