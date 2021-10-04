If researching, reporting, and writing current events or news are some of your favorite things to do, then journalism may be just the degree you are searching for.
Being able to clearly and accurately relay information that can be important to your community or state are just some of the techniques a journalist major will learn in college.
These are the three top colleges and programs for journalists in Kentucky:
University of Kentucky
Northern Kentucky University
Western Kentucky University
Keep scrolling to find out what college can potentially be the best fit for students wanting to earn journalism degrees in Kentucky.
What Is A Journalism Degree?
Current events that are factual and can be proven with evidence and then distributed for production either in a report, on television, in a newspaper or the web are the basis of journalism.
When pursuing journalism, students will be required to gain an undergrad degree in Communication, English, or Journalism and may think about obtaining a double major or master’s in an alternate area of interest such as:
Economics
Public Relations
Women’s History
Sociology
Mass Communications
Journalism has changed in the past years as jobs have fluctuated and the industry has faced many setbacks. However, a double major in a lucrative field such as communications can propel your career once graduated into different avenues of the journalism industry.
Writing Journalism Papers In College
Being a journalist major doesn’t always mean you have impeccable writing skills, it basically means you tend to be good with fact-finding and speaking on the evidence found. However, your skill in researching isn’t going to be of any help writing a research paper if you can’t create a final project.
Some tips for starting a journalism paper are:
Begin with a solid lead
Pay attention to organizing and formatting details
Use several reliable sources
Always fact check
Three Top Colleges and Programs
The University of Kentucky
Set in the booming city of Lexington, this college has been rated the top for its Journalism programs. According to College Factual, the University of Kentucky ranked #94 for Journalism degree colleges and #1 in the state of Kentucky. Fifty-three Journalism degrees were distributed within the 2020-2021 academic year, which was an increase of about ten percent from previous years.
There are currently four, four-year degree programs available at the University of Kentucky for Journalism,
B.A. Journalism—Broadcast/Multimedia
B.S. Journalism—Broadcast/Multimedia
B.A. Journalism—Print/Multimedia
B.S. Journalism—Print/Multimedia
Graduates have typically reported earning approximately $27,500 a year as a starting salary.
Northern Kentucky University
Located in Highland Heights suburbs, this large public college boosts sixty-three graduates in their journalism degree program. Ranked #1189 out of almost 3000, Northern Kentucky University is a great option for those interested in a career as a journalist.
NKU is well aware of the changing times in today’s economy as well as technology and prepares its graduates for careers in:
Editing
Blogging
Video Production
Radio/television
Media Organizations
Graduates have typically reported earning approximately $27,700 a year as a starting salary.
Writing A Journalism Dissertation
Well known for being broad, journalism isn’t the easiest of dissertations to find a topic for. Students often turn to the ‘write my dissertation cheap’ website instead of brainstorming topics they are passionate about. Some dissertation topics can include:
How does advertising affect quality?
War/Terrorism- finding out the truth
Is social media destroying journalism?
Western Kentucky University
Rated fifteen out of forty-five in the state of Kentucky, this public university calls the city Bowling Green home. With eighty-four graduates earning a degree in journalism, it’s no wonder this college ranks #1577 out of over 2500 schools with the same program.
According to Western Kentucky University’s Journalism Curriculum, students are required to have:
42 semester hours to graduate with a BA
Any grade of a D or below will not be counted towards a degree
72 semester hours in general education courses
Must have a major/minor alternative to Media and Film Studies
Graduates have typically reported earning approximately $28,700 a year as a starting salary.
Summary
There are over eight hundred degree programs right now in the field of journalism. While this can be overwhelming and challenging to narrow down which best fits your needs; it is always a good idea to educate on what that college has to offer in the long run. Graduate ranking, job rates, debt percentages after graduating, and career options are all important topics to cover when choosing the top colleges and programs for journalists in the state of Kentucky.
Author Bio
Eric Wyatt is a freelance writer and researcher. He always has had a passion for writing and journalism, which he finally turned into a job. He understands how to go deep and produce well-researched content that informs, engages, and helps people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.