If researching, reporting, and writing current events or news are some of your favorite things to do, then journalism may be just the degree you are searching for. 

Being able to clearly and accurately relay information that can be important to your community or state are just some of the techniques a journalist major will learn in college. 

These are the three top colleges and programs for journalists in Kentucky:

  • University of Kentucky

  • Northern Kentucky University

  • Western Kentucky University

Keep scrolling to find out what college can potentially be the best fit for students wanting to earn journalism degrees in Kentucky. 

Image by StockSnap from Pixabay 

What Is A Journalism Degree?

Current events that are factual and can be proven with evidence and then distributed for production either in a report, on television, in a newspaper or the web are the basis of journalism. 

When pursuing journalism, students will be required to gain an undergrad degree in Communication, English, or Journalism and may think about obtaining a double major or master’s in an alternate area of interest such as:

  • Economics

  • Public Relations

  • Women’s History

  • Sociology

  • Mass Communications

Journalism has changed in the past years as jobs have fluctuated and the industry has faced many setbacks. However, a double major in a lucrative field such as communications can propel your career once graduated into different avenues of the journalism industry. 

Writing Journalism Papers In College

Being a journalist major doesn’t always mean you have impeccable writing skills, it basically means you tend to be good with fact-finding and speaking on the evidence found. However, your skill in researching isn’t going to be of any help writing a research paper if you can’t create a final project. 

Some tips for starting a journalism paper are:

  • Begin with a solid lead

  • Pay attention to organizing and formatting details

  • Use several reliable sources

  • Always fact check 

Three Top Colleges and Programs 

The University of Kentucky 

Set in the booming city of Lexington, this college has been rated the top for its Journalism programs. According to College Factual, the University of Kentucky ranked #94 for Journalism degree colleges and #1 in the state of Kentucky. Fifty-three Journalism degrees were distributed within the 2020-2021 academic year, which was an increase of about ten percent from previous years. 

There are currently four, four-year degree programs available at the University of Kentucky for Journalism, 

  • B.A. Journalism—Broadcast/Multimedia 

  • B.S. Journalism—Broadcast/Multimedia 

  • B.A. Journalism—Print/Multimedia 

  • B.S. Journalism—Print/Multimedia 

Graduates have typically reported earning approximately $27,500 a year as a starting salary.

Northern Kentucky University

Located in Highland Heights suburbs, this large public college boosts sixty-three graduates in their journalism degree program. Ranked #1189 out of almost 3000, Northern Kentucky University is a great option for those interested in a career as a journalist. 

NKU is well aware of the changing times in today’s economy as well as technology and prepares its graduates for careers in:

  • Editing

  • Blogging

  • Video Production

  • Radio/television

  • Media Organizations

Graduates have typically reported earning approximately $27,700 a year as a starting salary.

Writing A Journalism Dissertation

Well known for being broad, journalism isn’t the easiest of dissertations to find a topic for. Students often turn to the ‘write my dissertation cheap’ website instead of brainstorming topics they are passionate about. Some dissertation topics can include:

  • How does advertising affect quality? 

  • War/Terrorism- finding out the truth

  • Is social media destroying journalism? 

Western Kentucky University 

Rated fifteen out of forty-five in the state of Kentucky, this public university calls the city Bowling Green home. With eighty-four graduates earning a degree in journalism, it’s no wonder this college ranks #1577 out of over 2500 schools with the same program. 

According to Western Kentucky University’s Journalism Curriculum, students are required to have: 

  • 42 semester hours to graduate with a BA

  • Any grade of a D or below will not be counted towards a degree 

  • 72 semester hours in general education courses 

  • Must have a major/minor alternative to Media and Film Studies

Graduates have typically reported earning approximately $28,700 a year as a starting salary. 

Summary

There are over eight hundred degree programs right now in the field of journalism. While this can be overwhelming and challenging to narrow down which best fits your needs; it is always a good idea to educate on what that college has to offer in the long run. Graduate ranking, job rates, debt percentages after graduating, and career options are all important topics to cover when choosing the top colleges and programs for journalists in the state of Kentucky.  

Author Bio

Eric Wyatt is a freelance writer and researcher. He always has had a passion for writing and journalism, which he finally turned into a job. He understands how to go deep and produce well-researched content that informs, engages, and helps people.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription