Dining outdoors, visiting your favorite restaurants or strolling around deli aisles can be exciting, but these kinds of activities may be restricted in the current pandemic situation depending where you go. However, ordering delicious meals while relaxing on a couch is simply the best! Especially, when you have amazing food delivery services that not only get meals to your doorstep safely, but also provide incredible discounts.
DoorDash is one such prominent food delivery service that empowers local businesses and connects them to citizens in the vicinity. Select restaurants charge zero or abridged delivery fees, prioritizing first-time customers with additional perks. You can also use DoorDash coupons to claim up to 50% discount on next order by using promo code with contactless delivery on all orders.
So, whether you want scrumptious dishes, junk food, healthy options or customized meals, use any of the following home delivery services to find restaurants in your locality and order food:
DoorDash
Choose from over 110,000 menus or prevalent restaurants categorized according to popularity, customer rating, delivery time etc. The unique scoring system on DoorDash allows users to find the best restaurants in their neighborhood.
In addition to contact-free quality service, the feasible features on the app allow you to place orders and get real-time tracking notifications on food delivery. DoorDash offers low service charge and frequent users can get a $9.99 DashPass monthly subscription to benefit from zero delivery fees.
Grubhub
With more than 50,000 restaurants to choose from, Grubhub operates in over 1100 cities, allowing customers to order food from local restaurants. You can order your favorite cuisine or choose items from the available menu. Get extra 25% off on delivery orders.
The app connects local restaurants with diners and supports basic search options that can be filtered according to restaurant ratings with Android and PayPal support. You can save multiple addresses (work, home) to search delivery or takeaway options easily.
Postmates
Order food products from over 10,000 restaurants, grocery and retail stores or place custom orders if items are not mentioned in the available menu. Postmates operates in more than 4,200 cities and their GPS smartphone technology sends all notifications to customers.
You can use the iOS or Android app to get 7-day free trial, purchase unlimited monthly/yearly plan, sign-up to using their app or website to avail 30-days free delivery and get perks that include no extra surge pricing during peak hours.
Seamless
Owned by Grubhub, Seamless works with the restaurant's current drivers to give customers a ‘seamless’ experience. It hosts cafes, eateries and allows usage of filters to search restaurants or food items from listed 25 cuisine types.
With actual tracking and POS (point of sale) integrated systems you can order from restaurants online, use varied payment gateways including cash on delivery and e-wallets. Here you can pre order or reorder favorite meals and get 25% discount + free delivery with $10 savings on sign-up deals.
Uber Eats
Get restaurant takeout or home delivered meals from restaurants across major cities and countryside zones with groceries from nearby stores. The service is user-friendly with unique browsing features like order scheduling, push notifications, GPS tracking and easy payment options.
In addition to contactless delivery (in approximately 30 minutes),Uber Eats provides sanitized packaged meals and allows users to choose food items depending on type of cuisine, dietary preferences, ethnicity from new or popular nearby places. New users can get up to $25 off using coupons.
Instacart
With same-day or within-the-hour doorstep delivery from neighborhood stores, you can shop for household items, groceries, liquor from more than 25,000 stores across 5500 cities. Food categories available on Instacart include baked goods, fresh produce, frozen food, pantry and deli items, meat and seafood.
Besides real-time updates, you can chat with personal shoppers as they pick ordered products and choose convenient time slots. You can claim Instacart free delivery on first three orders or enjoy free delivery and pickup on first order.
Operating in over 100 cities, Delivery.com provides food, alcohol, gifts, groceries, cleaning and even laundry services. You can choose among recommended restaurants and previous orders to save time and get an easy checkout experience.
The reward program allows you to collect delivery points that can be used to redeem discount or free transport. The service also allows you to schedule pickup and drop-off laundry or dry cleaning. Claim $10 off on first purchase and extra discounts on group orders.
Gopuff
A digital convenience store that delivers snacks, quick meals, beverages, ice creams, phone chargers, bath and beauty products, household essentials, over-the-counter medicines and more from over 80 cities. You can preorder fresh products, select products according to name, brands or curate a collection of items to order later.
A Gopuff order is delivered from a nearby micro-fulfillment center within 30 minutes at $1.95 delivery charges. You can also join the fam to get free delivery infinite times, on entitled orders.
ChowNow
Order takeout from the best local autonomous restaurants using the dual method providing digital tools to order from restaurant websites directly or from the ChowNow app. You can get food delivered by searching for a restaurant location or selecting a particular type of cuisine.
In contrast to focus-grouped food, you can order unique dishes prepared by inspired chefs and get commission-free delivery on select orders. You can browse options by cuisine or ger tailor-made order with easy checkout and 24*7 customer service.
Caviar
Get food delivered from local to upscale fine-dining restaurants and exclusive eateries that offer curated lists. The app is easy to use and has unique features that allow you to customize orders and track food orders instantaneously.
Caviar food delivery is affiliated with Square POS software that integrates online ordering, payment processing and sends your order directly to restaurants. You can also schedule deliveries and claim free delivery without worrying about minimum order value.
