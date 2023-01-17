As we embark on a new year, it introduces us to new trends for literally everything. Your yard or garden is no exception to this since more and more people have been getting into yard and garden care in the past few years. The pandemic introduced us to garden and plant care, and we started investing in garden accessories and plants to beautify our spaces. The experts at Van’s Hauling, who providedemolition services,state, “we have seen a rise in the number of people demolishing the unnecessary walls and partitions in their backyards to build a garden.” Whether it was the easy-to-maintain indoor plants or the classic outdoor flowers, we spent a lot of time making our garden look prettier. With this new year, let's take a look at the top garden trends for 2023 you need to watch out for.
Container gardening
Many people do not have the option of having rows of abundant crops sown on the soil. But this does not mean that you cannot have the right crops in your backyard. There is a rise incontainer gardening,which solves this problem, and it has become a trend that is only going to grow. You can engage in container gardening for any type of garden, irrespective of size. Simply be selective about what you intend to grow. Right from sweetcorn to potatoes and pumpkins, all crops can easily grow in containers. The idea is to pick a large container and keep up with watering. If you want to be a little creative, you can upcycle the things you want to get rid of, like using a bathtub or an old sink.
Organic gardening
Organic gardening has been around for a very long time now. It was one of the biggest movements in the 1970s. However, for many years, organic cultivators were in the minority, but they have now become the majority. Many people have become aware of the benefits of organic gardening and are letting nature take over instead of using synthetic products. There is always a natural solution to handle any kind of pests. And there are synthetic products that end up destroying your plants more than any pest would. This is why we will see more organic gardening this year. It will help create a thriving ecosystem that works in the natural food chain and also protects your plants.
New varieties
When you take a good look at the seed catalog, you will see the massive variety of plants you get to choose from. There are new varieties, and they are mind-blowing. New colors, different flavors, and varied shapes- you can have it all. This year will be all about experimentation with what you are growing, and it is time to go beyond the basic plants and vegetables. People will take more risks this year when it comes to growing food at home, but it is important to be thoughtful with what you intend to plant. It does not make sense to just buy a new variety if you are not going to be able to take care of it. Look for plants that are local to your area and can grow well there.
No peat in the garden
The use of peat has been a big topic for some time now. But as we move in the right direction, we will see that more and more people are going peat free. The main disadvantage of using it is that it stores carbon dioxide, and when you harvest it, you will release more carbon dioxide into the environment. As homeowners become more aware of this, they are staying away from peat. This is a huge change in their buying decisions. It is easier to find peat-free compost at your local grocery store or garden center since it has become more accessible and is not very expensive. That said, it is also very sustainable for your garden.
Composting
One more trend we will see is composting at home. You can easily find composters in the market that you can use for your garden or backyard. If you produce less waste, it is better for the environment, and this is one thing you should always keep in mind. The compost you make will be used for fertilizing your garden, and it will release several useful nutrients back into the soil.
These are a fewgardening trendswe will get to see in 2023. While not every trend will be useful to you, there are some, like composting at home or using sustainable gardening practices, that can always benefit us. When you make the right choices, it benefits the environment and will ultimately benefit humans. Remember to choose the right type of plants when you head out to the garden store. Not every plant will thrive in your environment, and it helps to consider the ones that are native. Take out time and plan your gardening tasks every week so that it is easier to look after each plant.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.