(Image source : https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/beautiful-indonesian-woman-happy-celebrate-indonesia-independence-day_19475800.htm?query=Indonesian%20flag )
Influencer marketing has been more popular in Indonesia in recent years. One reason that has contributed to this rise is Indonesia's relatively high rate of social media penetration, as well as the amount of time Indonesians spend on online media. Furthermore, the growing number of brands on the market has made it more difficult for customers to determine what to buy. As a result, recommendations from social media celebrities or influencers may play a role in their purchasing decisions and that’s where influencer marketing agency comes into being. But how can you get started with this great form of marketing and which is the best site? Well, you will be happy to know there are companies who provide such services however GRYNOW tops the list. It is the top influencer marketing agency Indonesia, featuring a network of recognised social media influencers of all types, including mega, macro, micro, and nano influencers.
They want to bring together popular creators and inspired marketers on their world-class platform to assist companies in Indonesia accomplish their marketing goals. Let us look deeply into the situation of influencer marketing and how an influencer marketing platform in Indonesia can work positively for you.
Indonesia's Influencer Marketing Situation
Popular creators bridge the gap between brands and customers in terms of engagement and connection. Brands may expect better brand recognition if they choose the correct creators depending on their specialty. This is because influencers have a strong emotional connection with their audience and so have the ability to influence their choices and actions. Promotional advertisements on social media and popular creators’ reviews, for example, are two variables that affect customers' online purchase decisions in Indonesia's e-commerce market.
The creator’s explosion has benefited not just companies, but also the Indonesian government, which has utilised it to convey its initiatives to the public. It was specifically utilised by the government to reach out to the country's millennials, who were mostly engaged on social media. The Indonesian government's budget for social media and influencer advertising is around 9.53 billion Indonesian rupiah in 2021, according to Statista.
With a population of over 250 million people and one of Southeast Asia's major economies, Indonesia is a viable market for creator marketing. Furthermore, the number of social network users in Indonesia is expected to exceed 250 million by 2025, maintaining the market's stability, according to Statista.
Why Is GRYNOW The Best Influencer Marketing Platform in Indonesia?
In order to effectively strategize their strategy, brands considering creator marketing should pay attention to industry trends. They have identified three major influencer marketing trends in Indonesia that are on the horizon and mastered them:
Trend 1: Focus on content marketing
We've seen and experienced both the positive and negative effects influencer marketing can have on a business in recent years. Overusing influencers, choosing influencers that are irrelevant to your business, and so on are examples of common mistakes made by brands. However, providing information that is irrelevant to the audience is a major blunder that should be avoided.
The importance of high-quality material will become increasingly apparent in the coming years. Indonesia creator content must be not only entertaining and interactive, but also innovative, natural, appropriate for the popular creator and brand, shareable, and have a call-to-action in order to reach a large network of your target and create great outcomes. As a result, companies who invest heavily in generating high-quality content or good influencer marketing agency will have an advantage over the competition.
Trend 2: People-focused Influencer Marketing
The majority of companies and marketers are focused on capitalising on the hype around influencer marketing without analysing the reason behind such initiatives. In the coming year, it will be critical for companies to become more people-centric and to tailor each campaign to the target demographic.
Influencer marketing must now give customers what they want and explain how buying your product or service will improve their lives. With so many marketers executing their marketing efforts without much care for their target demographic, being one of the first to connect with them will put your business ahead of the pack.
Trend 3: Indonesians are becoming more risk-averse
Because they are risk-averse, Indonesians are increasingly depending on popular creators and word-of-mouth to make purchasing decisions. This should be viewed as an opportunity to make use of the available popular creators in order to increase online sales. Being able to use influencer marketing to offer customers a sense of security would have a significant beneficial impact on your brand's ROI.
As a result, influencer marketing would be an excellent way to reach out to the Indonesian market, particularly the young Indonesians who are always looking for reviews online. Influencer marketing is very effective in Indonesia because of these community features.
Top Influencer Marketing Benefits in Indonesia
1) Content that is tailored to the individual
A brand's advertisement is severely limited due to its image and rules. Their advertisements may also be perceived as monotonous since their inventiveness dwindles with time. This is when popular content creators enter the picture. For popular creators, unlike companies, the sky's the limit. They are motivated to take your ideas to the next level since the material will appear on their carefully selected feed, and fascinating images earn more likes and attention! You'd benefit as well if more people were aware of your brand.
Over time, popular creators acquire their own distinct styles. Diana Rikasari, for example, is your go-to for aesthetically attractive and innovative material. Vennya Adisuryo, on the other hand, would be better suited to light hearted and humorous content. Her message may not be visually appealing, but she is unquestionably more acceptable. Brands may use many popular creators to promote the same product to get the best of both worlds through influencer marketing company in Indonesia.
2) Authenticity
Assume you're a skincare company with a product that substantially decreases wrinkles. You'd undoubtedly highlight the benefits of your product and add testimonials in your advertisements. However, as some businesses make misleading claims, it might be perceived as aggressive and unconvincing from the consumer's standpoint.
When popular creators share about the same product, however, their followers are more receptive because (1) Content creators have earned their followers' trust over time, (2) their branded content is less likely to be aggressive, (3) they're more likely to share both the pros and cons of the product, and finally, (4) they are knowledgeable on specific topics of interest, such as beauty, and are thus seen as credible sources of information.
3) Increased brand recognition
The emergence of social media finally resulted in a shift in advertising outlets. Unlike conventional media, where eyes for your billboard advertisements are lost if your target audience travels a different path, companies may better target particular groups of consumers (who frequent social media sites) with internet ads.
We now have to suffer through at least 5 seconds of advertising before getting to the YouTube video itself, thanks to marketers moving digital. AdBlockers are being used by social media users to block these "annoying" advertisements. According to the Blockthrough study, AdBlock was utilised by 64 per cent of the population in 2020!
Brands have begun to employ popular creators who can successfully communicate the same message in order to increase relevance (without their audience tuning out). Apart from gaining more views, popular creators have access to a large number of followers, which means your business will be more well-known.
Final Thoughts
Brands and customers alike are moving digital as the government fights to make Indonesia one of the top ten countries in the world by 2030, particularly in the digital economy. The steady shift to digital media has resulted in an influx of popular content creators and a growth in social media users - 184 million active users according to statista. This is why influencer marketing is all the rage currently, and why you should hop on board with GRYNOW- top influencer marketing agency Indonesia.
Do try it out and let us know how it goes!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.