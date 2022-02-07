Image source - https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/social-media-network_6976388.htm#query=share&position=31&from_view=search
Influencer Marketing Platforms exist primarily to make the life of brands and influencers easy, as the industry is set to swell to $15 billion in the year 2022, as per data by Forbes. On one hand, brands face difficulty finding the right influencers to represent / market their products & services. On the other hand, influencers have difficulty cutting a profitable deal with the brands on their own, or struggle to decide whether a particular deal would fit on their brand values or not.
The best influencer marketing platform i.e. Grynow Media Pvt. Ltd. do a magnificent job bridging the gap between brands and creators, all the while contributing immense value to the collaboration. What sets them apart is their new-school approach of rounding up essentials to a collaboration, based in old-school, evergreen practises of deep marketing. In other words, their team follows practices set in data driven approaches, yet following latest influencer trends.
Why Grynow is the Best Influencer Marketing Platform for Brands and Creators in 2022?
Grynow Media has been pioneering in the field of influencer marketing for 10 years now. Let’s decode what sets them apart from their competitors and why brands keep going back to them again and again for more successful campaigns!
Expertise in Social Media Platform Algorithm
Social Media platforms play a crucial role in any influencer campaign. It helps us, as an influencer marketing platform, decide what type of campaign to execute, how to approach the target audience, etc., and many such important factors. For instance, Instagram is considered a viable place for users to discover new products. As a result, 79% marketers consider this platform as an integral part of their campaigns, as per data by Neal Schaffer. The team at Grynow understands the working of algorithms thoroughly, which gives them an edge over their competitors and enables them to determine the success of a campaign.
Profound Understanding of Consumer Behaviour
The team at Grynow Media, not only thoroughly analyses the brand’s goals, products & services, but also breaks down the consumer behaviour of their target audience. They do so by analysing their purchase behaviour, influencing factors, time taken to reach a particular decision, and lastly, how they have responded to previous, similar campaigns. By sticking to a data driven approach like such, they easily double down their chances of bringing in successful results. Moreover, this allows them to create a marketing program of value for the target audience, which results in maximum retention of consumers as well as creation of new customers.
Great at Building Long Lasting Influencer Relations
The biggest takeaway from the year 2021 in the influencer marketing industry was that making sales takes effort. This led to a shift in how brands perceive and collaborate with influencers, according to India times. As a result, brands went from making one off sponsored post with influencers to creating an elaborate campaign. This much needed shift to building long lasting relations bore great fruits for both brands and influencers. This not only added legitimacy to the creator’s words but also allowed brands to capitalize profitably from the campaign. The team at Grynow is highly competent in creating a bridge between brands and creators to build a foundation of a long-lasting collaboration.
Multiple Successful Influencer Marketing Campaigns Executed
With over 10 years of experience, the visionary team of marketers at Grynow have understood the key ingredients that will lead to success, making them the leading influencer marketing platform in the world. As a result, they have managed to design and execute numerous successful influencer campaigns. One such campaign was for U-Dictionary, executed on the platforms of YouTube and Instagram. Involving over 45 creators from their diverse network of influencers, they managed to score 15 million and over 130K clicks within the span of 2 days. Thus, showing how the calculated and analytics-based approach adopted by their team was wildly successful and the campaign outperformed set expectations.
Keeps Up with Latest Influencer Marketing Trends
Like any other industry, influencer industry as well, is highly dynamic. Thus, it’s important for marketers to stay on the top of their toes to ensure they are keeping up with the latest shifts and key trends. This is another place where the team at Grynow shines. Their marketers follow a balanced approach maintaining an equilibrium between core strategies based on consumer behaviour and popular trends gaining traction quickly. This approach adopted by them ensures that brands retain their core customers and is attracting new ones at the same time. Thus, helping a brand gain leads at an exponential rate.
Each and every campaign executed by the Grynow team is a colossal success. As per their team of visionary marketers, every influencer marketing campaign is roughly divided into 5 simple sub steps, which include the following:
Identifying Brand Goal
Aligning Brand Goals with Target Audience
Selecting the Right Content Creator
Documenting Content Strategy
Executing Campaign to Perfection
As a result, their team has not only managed to bring success to brands but also enriched influencer relations successfully. That is what makes it the leading influencer marketing agency for brands and creators.
