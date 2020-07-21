Before, garage doors weren’t really considered as part of a house. It did not pose any importance for homeowners. Garages just used to be a space to stock and keep other unimportant items from the main rooms.
But now, garage doors add significant value to a property. Hence, many buyers and sellers make sure that the garage doors are well taken care of and have undergone proper maintenance.
But aside from that, what are the other reasons why homeowners need to fix their garage door? And why should a garage door replacement be considered as well?
Top Reasons To Urge You To Fix Your Garage Doors
There are many reasons why you should give importance to fixing your garage door. This article will show you how the investment you’ll make in fixing your garage doors is worth it.
Prevent Garage Door-related Injuries
Little do we know that garage door related injuries do happen. Many factors can lead to such an accident, like loose cables, malfunctioning sensors, or other major component failures. Being trapped inside the garage due to problematic springs or getting caught or pinched while operating the garage doors can be dangerous.
Garage doors, just like any other machine, are vulnerable to malfunctions, which is why maintenance is highly needed. If you have observed that your doors are consistently causing you trouble, contact a garage door expert immediately.
If you live in Australia, there are many garage door experts you can call, like the Network Steel - Fabrication in Brisbane, who will be glad to assist you with your garage door needs.
Avoid Potential Burglary
Did you know that many burglaries happen because of garage door access? Many thieves can easily unlock or tip a garage door and break into your house. Hence, it is crucial to make sure that your garage doors are well-maintained. If they are not, thieves will find it easy to break into your garage.
Garage doors are also one of your home barriers from any potential intrusion. If there are defects with your roll-up garage door, such as overhead doors not functioning correctly or large door gaps, this poses a high possibility of potential intrusion. Moreover, inaccurate travel limits and doors closing or opening by itself are serious problems you should address right away.
These are common problems with steel door garages, especially automated garage doors. To avoid these problems, make sure that you reset the remote code frequently. And if the overhead door is malfunctioning, better call a trusted garage door expert to have it fixed right away.
Improve Your Property Value
Maintaining or replacing an old garage door has been a trend in the real estate industry nowadays. It is all because of the significant effect it has to improve your property's value. If you are planning to sell your property sometime in the future, many brokers will tell you to replace or fix your old garage doors to increase its price.
Regardless of the location, a good-looking and well-functioning garage door will enhance your house's curb appeal. If you think that investing in replacing your garage door now is expensive, think again. According to Remodeling Magazine's 2019 Cost Versus Value report, 97% of the job cost will be returned once the property is sold.
Why Consider a Garage Door Replacement?
Garage doors get outdated over time, just like any other equipment or machinery. The one you purchased five years ago won’t be able to show its optimum capability now. You might get constantly woken up from random opening or closing of the roll-up doors, or get annoyed with remote controls not working.
These are just the common reasons why you should consider getting a garage door replacement.
Garage Door Technology Innovation
The technology of garage doors is always innovating. Now, you can control your garage door through your smartphone. You can even get a live update to check if your garage doors are secured no matter where you are. Fingerprint detection as passkey is also integrated to level-up the security and protection of your garage door and its properties.
Garage Door Outlook
Consider the overall look of your garage door. If the garage doors have dents and can be repaired, have it done. But if the damage is too massive and your garage door looks odd from the outside, give your garage door expert a call and have it replaced. Garage doors are still part of your house, and you don't want your property to look awkward and ugly.
Takeaway
Garage doors are an important asset of a house, and unlike before, garage doors now are highly valued by many homeowners. They pay a lot of attention to make sure it is well-maintained. Others even invest in their garage door for the possibility of selling their property at a higher price. There are many reasons why fixing a garage door is essential, but one thing is for sure, it is best to ensure the safety of your loved ones first.
