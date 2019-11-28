Gabions are the cage-like enclosures that are filled with stones, brick, or broken concrete to form a wall or fence. They can be stacked like bricks and can be used for many practical and aesthetic reasons, like fencing garden or property. Gabion baskets are being increasingly employed to build walls, pillars, fences, and to divide structures and areas. Baskets come in various sizes to create all kinds of designs. The baskets are made using tough wire mesh. Gabion walls are particularly popular with landscapers and gardeners. Let’s delve into some reasons why you should consider installing gabion walls.
Highly Strong:
Gabion baskets are made of strong wire mesh that makes up the wall structure. Another interesting fact is that the gabion walls even become stronger with time because of the silt and vegetation being collected in between the filling of the baskets over time. The wire mesh is not just a container; it reinforces the overall structure of the wall. With age, these walls form even a naturally stronger and permanent structure. Moreover, some people also use gabion baskets as a base for benches and tables.
Offer Flexibility:
Another reason why gabion walls have stood the test of time is that they are highly durable and flexible. The wall will not break even under great stress. Instead, its baskets compress or deform very slightly. This feature makes the gabion walls highly functional, which prevents the loss of structural integrity of the wall and makes it even stronger with time. Furthermore, these walls also allow for small ground movements that happen naturally since they are not fixed to the ground.
Cost-Effective:
Gabion walls are not as expensive as the ones made with concrete, brick, and mortar. The baskets are filled with broken concrete and stones that are also available locally at a much lower cost. Moreover, the formation of this wall also requires less effort and workforce as compared to concrete walls. Consult a gabion wall professionals if you want to build a wall that’s over a meter in height. Within a low budget, you can have a durable and aesthetically-pleasing wall.
Firm Base:
Another key benefit of choosing gabion walls is that they don’t require to build a conventional foundation. They only require a compacted layer made of crushed rocks to form a firm base for the baskets. This base seamlessly settles into the properly leveled and flattened ground so that the base is firmly planted in the ground. It provides frictional strength to keep the baskets in place and prevent the wall structure from being disrupted or dragged.
Allow for Drainage:
These walls allow for drainage because the wall contents are not intimately tied together. They are being used by savvy landscape architects and civil engineers for centuries due to their durability and flexibility. Many homeowners choose to construct gabion walls to prevent the pooling of water in their yard and to have proper drainage.
Aesthetically Pleasing:
One more good reason why gabion walls are popular and admired is that they look natural and can be matched with the surrounding space by using the local filler materials. They help achieve your aesthetical goals. They can be made using different sizes and shapes of baskets. Curved baskets can also be used to form a bend or a circle when they are placed together. Moreover, fillings of all sizes, textures, and colors can be used to make the wall aesthetically pleasing.
