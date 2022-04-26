Despite being in a tight corner, Julian Assange is set to release a joint NFT project with Pak, a pseudonymous digital artist. The partnership between the two will be released sometime this month.
The content and ideas behind the project itself are yet to be disclosed.
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been locked up in a London prison for over three years. The Australian computer programmer was denied an extradition application to the United States last year. When he first got to the U.K., he had asylum status in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. However, once his asylum status was revoked, he was indicted due to some classified documents published on his website. His legal team has been trying to get him out of the 17 counts of espionage in the Eastern District Court of Virginia.
There is a probability that Assange will spend the rest of his life confined in prison, regardless of whether he is deported or not.
Collaboration with Pak.
Pak is a famous pseudonymous creative who made over $91 million last year from the sales of his project titled The Merge. The digital artist released this art on the Nifty Gateway in 2021. The new project will be released on the same day that Assange's legal team will be defending his case. No news has clarified why this date was selected.
The team has announced that the NFT drop is named "Censored." The name pays homage to Julian Assange's years of journalism. It refers to the years invested in reporting classified materials that have implicated several people in corruption, crime, war, and spying. Rumors filtering around suggest that the proceeds from the sales of this project may be diverted towards supporting Assange's legal battles. The reports also indicated that the team's decision to schedule the drop on the court day was to draw attention to Assange's legal travails.
The details of this NFT project, such as its pricing and hosting platform, have still not been revealed, despite it being a few days before the drop. This is quite unlike anything related to Wikileaks. On Wikileaks, classified information is always made available to the public. In contrast, very little is known about the Censored project aside from its founders. Another thing made public in preparation for the D-day is that the sales will be an open edition involving a one-of-one auction.
Hints here and there.
Wikileaks has been teasing users and interested NFT holders with subtle hints since January. The platform uploaded a picture on its Twitter page in late January. In the photo, an inscription stating "one thousand" is written. Many believe that this is a reveal of the number of open-edition tokens that the project will have.
Last Tuesday, DappRader mentioned in a blog post that the upcoming Assange X Pak NFT collaboration is a project to watch out for. DappRadar is one of the prominent decentralized application (DApp) focused data aggregators in the crypto space. The post explained that the project was a production of a revolutionary artist and a brilliant journalist. Frankly speaking, the censored project coming from these two individuals makes sense, and it will most definitely gain traction in the NFT ecosystem.
It is incredibly clever of Assange to use NFTs as a means to shine a light on his common cause, which is international affairs and political issues. The project may use the topics put up on Wikileaks to attract more individuals to the cause.
Note that Assange is not the first to pull this off. A few months ago, Darkweb marketplace founder Ross Ulbricht auctioned off his first NFT for a whopping sum of $6.19 million. This work of art showcased Ukbricht's original artwork, which he hand-drew. It is currently owned by a centralized autonomous organization known as FreeRossDao. Its proceeds will be used for Ulbricht's costly legal fees.
About NFTs
Non-fungible tokens are crypto-assets created on a blockchain network. The tokens have unique features that are recorded on the blockchain to record ownership details. These tokens are basically digital files like videos and images, which can exist alone or within another entity like an online video game. This collaboration renews Wikileaks and its founder's commitment to cryptocurrency.
Recall that the organization was one of the earliest companies to adopt the use of cryptocurrencies in 2010.
