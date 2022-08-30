We all love fashion, after all, it's an art, but some of us don't know how to put together clothes that look good on them. In the fashion industry, this is called styling, where a stylist can work with a client to come up with looks that look so natural and effortless. You probably do it already and do not even realize it!
Today we will be discussing top jewelry styling tips so that you can style like a fashion diva.
If you've ever searched for fashion tips and tricks on how to wear fine, fashion, and costume jewelry, then you're in the right place. Most online articles are very general and don't offer any actionable advice. So let's get started.
Tips Every Girl Must Know While Jewelry Styling
Following are the lazy girls' tricks to get started on jewelry styling.
Wear that Looks Decent
If your outfit is already drawing attention to your face and neckline, you may not need to put so many baubles on your arms or around your neck to compete with them. If you're wearing a bold pair of earrings, then perhaps you could tone down the necklace or wear one that complements the earrings.
If you’re going all-out with your accessories, look yourself in a mirror and remove one accessory.
Pay Attention to Ear Pieces
Our earrings can be a reflection of ourselves. They can help us to remember who we are and give us confidence when we wear them. You should choose earrings that complement your hair, eye color, and skin tone, making them the most visible part of your outfit.
If you have long hair, choosing a color or metal finish that shows up well against your hair color can make it easier to create a look you adore.
Metallic Hues Goes Well with All Outfits
For a long time, combining different metals in the same piece of jewelry was considered a fashion sin. But this rule is no longer valid: you can now wear different colors of metal together in necklaces, bracelets, and rings.
You can now get different metallic rings such as promise ring, anxiety ring, and many other at story Jewelry. Mixing metals to create interesting contrasts is one of my favorite ways to add a sense of luxury and vibrancy to jewelry designs. You can find these elements in a number of pieces available in our online jewelry shop.
Wear Hand Ornaments
Stacking rings can be an extremely versatile way to add glamour to your everyday wardrobe. And with the variety of styles on offer, you can mix and match to create a slightly different look each day.
Matching cocktail rings are always a stylish option, but a mix of textures, gemstones, and colors can be just as impressive. If you’re wearing more than one ring, then the consensus seems to be that no more than one promise ring should be worn on each hand. Wearing an odd number of rings on one hand and even on the other has a pleasing effect too.
Multi-Layer Necklace and Bracelet is Always Classy!
Longer chains and adjustable chains make it possible for you to wear necklaces beneath clothing, so if you have a piece of ornament that doesn't go with the rest of your outfit, consider wearing it with a chain.
Rings can also be worn with chains, so if you have a friendship ring you can wear it all the time. You can try it with different bracelets also.
After you've nailed down what style suits you best, don't be afraid to try it out – just make sure to do so with balance and mindfulness. Whether you're going for simple, subtle pieces or more of a statement piece ensemble, the most important thing is that you're dressing for yourself. Your style is yours and yours alone, so own it!
Jewelry is a perfect way to express personal style, whether you're only wearing a few pieces or accessorizing an entire outfit. The right accessories can accentuate your best features, frame your face beautifully, and even help you make a fashion statement.
