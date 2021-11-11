Introduction
Quality translations are sometimes considered to be prohibitively expensive, however, this is not always the case. It's impossible to say if a translation is pricey or not. Understanding the translation process is the most effective approach to reduce the cost of translation services. This post will provide you with useful suggestions and background information to help you save money on your next translation assignment while keeping good quality.
Knowing how much translators charge for their services is essential
You'll have the resources you need to decrease expenses if you understand the way translators calculate their prices. Every translation case is unique, but I'd be hesitant to choose a business that requests you to send a file and then charges you a fixed rate without ever checking it. The most common way to price a translation is by the word, even though many translators choose to charge by the hour or by the page. Ask yourself “Which of these solutions is the most cost-effective for me?” A professional who bills hourly isn't automatically more costly, but being billed by the word in the original text is the easiest method to check what you'll be spending. A translation quotation is influenced by a number of elements, including the specific topic as well as the file type.
Prepare before handing the documents to the translator
Once you've opted to have your text professionally translated, make sure your assignment is well-structured, and you know exactly what you're looking for. Consider inquiries such as who seems to be your primary target group, how much you are prepared to pay, and the time frame or how fast you would require the translation. Keep in mind that translating requires some time; on average, the translator may convert about 20 pages on a daily basis. You really shouldn't put it off until the last moment, otherwise, you'll wind up paying an extra for a rush translation copy.
Use online tools to your advantage
Computer-assisted translation (CAT) methods are used by the majority of online professional translation services to assure accuracy and reliability while also lowering prices. Translation storage is used by a CAT program, which saves your translation documents in a repository and allows you to retrieve them when you want to save time for future projects. For major assignments where you must save time and cost while preserving a high standard of quality, using these technologies is critical.
Reference materials should be provided
Once you've had any content translated and are happy with the outcome, remember to give the person in charge of your translation all the sources and reference materials ahead of time. This is particularly important for specialized translations or businesses that require specific knowledge. If your translation company is aware that they'll be working with this content, the costs can be reduced, and the final papers will be compatible with your prior translation copies.
Take into account the document format
When sending a text for translation, keep in mind how much time the translation company is going to need to prepare the material. Would that be a simple Word document, a PowerPoint presentation with a lot of formatting, or an InDesign file? If your organization has someone in charge of digital design, keep in mind to let the translation company know that you'll handle the document structure and format. It might sometimes take quite a long time to convert PDFs to Word documents. Keep in mind that the less complicated the format, the less you'll have to spend.
Conclusion
To conclude, do not just consider pricing when selecting a translation firm or freelancer. To make an informed selection, get as much information as possible from the translation service provider. Using Google Translate or translators that charge outrageously low prices will have a detrimental influence on your business; cost-cutting techniques should never divert your attention away from quality. Also, based on the quantity, various translation firms provide reduced rates. If you'll require translation services regularly, let the translation firm know, so they can provide you with a quote.
