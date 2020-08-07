A POS system for small business is very useful when it comes to tracking sales and inventory, especially for growing and expanding a small or mid-sized business. If you're operating a company that's barely gotten off the ground, you'll understand why you need this type of system, especially when it comes to running a business and helping it grow later on.
What is a POS System?
A point-of-sale (POS) system is a digital solution that helps reduce paperwork, keep track of transactions, inventory, and allows you to market to your customers all from a single place. By doing all of that, entrepreneurs can then focus on managing their business instead of getting baffled by all of these intricate details.
Most POS systems are suited for small businesses, whereas others are industry-specific; for instance, with the system, a florist can know if a particular flower arrangement is still in the store, in the delivery truck, or has already been delivered – without even tracking the delivery driver. One of the biggest takeaways of the system is that every crucial information is stored in only one database, making it easier for users to access that information and share it with others through reports in order to keep the business running efficiently and smoothly.
There is a collection of excellent retail POS systems including Shopkeep, Lightspeed, Square, and Clover among others.
Let’s take a look at how you can manage your inventory with this type of system:
How to Manage Inventory with a POS system for Small Business
Automatically Create Purchase Orders
When the inventory levels stabilizes, we can utilize that information to develop regular purchase orders automatically. If not that, then we can use our actual sales history. In fact, both methods are effective, it will save users a lot of trouble, and enable them to make automatic purchase orders based on what's selling and what isn't.
Offer Quick Automated Stock Control
By linking the POS with your company's inventory management system, the stock data will be updated right when a sale has been made. By inputting the stock-keeping unit (SKU) and point-of-sale, not only will it speed up the transaction process, but the inventory records and accounts will automatically update as well. Also, using laser scan modules or handheld scanners for scanning QR codes and barcodes on every product that's sold will further automate the process for better convenience.
Buy Relevant Products and Quantities
It is a common-wide practice that every entrepreneur wishes to operate a highly successful company. One of the ways to do that is to promote their shop's best-selling items by giving those items the proper floor space and ensure that the right quantity of products is kept on shelves. And since a POS system for small business informs entrepreneurs about what's selling and what isn't, it's the best way to make sure that you have the right amount of stock with you. Also, a proper system should inform users about whether they're understocked or overstocked on products based on their company's current sale trends. Quick reports can help them make ordering decisions pretty easy.
Intelligent Ordering
When the inventory management systems and the POS systems are combined, users will be alerted automatically whenever stocks reach a certain level to tell them when an order has to be made. Besides that, a deep analysis of the system's sales data can also be used to predict a product's demand in the future so that stock can be ordered in the most appropriate quantities.
Manage Shrinkage
Tracking inventory using a POS system can help evade shrinkage. Unfortunately, most businesses don't have the proper inventory practices, which is why they can't tell whether their products are missing or not. And if entrepreneurs can't tell whether their inventory is gone, then there's no way of knowing if investing in anti-theft or any other kind of security measures could be beneficial.
With a POS system, however, you'll be able to make better business decisions in case an item does get stolen. The systems can also develop employee accountabilities. This means that those employees who know that inventory is supposed to be counted will be less inclined to steal. There's also less chance of any human error, as long as the system keeps track of purchase orders and stock.
How to Manage Sales with a POS System
Knowing Which Promos are Doing the Best Business
When running different promotions, POS systems can generate real-time sales reports to inform you what your customers are responding to so you can tailor future promotions and sales more in their favor.
It's also simple to manage special promotions as you just need to enter them and then save them in your payment solution. For instance, you may be offering 10% off on Mondays, or perhaps $5 off for those who spend $50 in-store or something else.
Accommodates a Variety of Payment Methods
Payment methods are an extremely essential factor to consider when deciding upon the proper POS system for your company. Many POS software these days can process a slew of payment methods including MasterCard, Visa cards, or mobile payments like Apple Pay or Android Pay, etc. Customers typically shop where they can use their desired payment method. This also means that your business will be able to branch out to a vast range of customers based on their preferred payment option.
Speed up Transactions
Before the integration of POS systems, customers would often get irritated when they're forced to wait in long lines to buy products from a store or a supermarket. Now, a top-of-the-line POS software can reduce the time a customer spends at the cashier who's waiting in line to make a payment. The system also reduces the chances of any human error which could lead to losses. That's why it's important to install a POS system with a feature that scans barcodes to boost transaction speed and efficiency as well. After all, customers of the ongoing busy environment will always want to shop where they can get in and out the quickest.
Conclusion
A POS system for small business is absolutely relevant when it comes to keeping track of inventory and boosting sales. Not only does it help reduce time to process the transaction and keep track of stock, but it also reduces the possibility of human error, gets real-time sales reports to make better marketing campaigns, and so much more to help a fledgling business get off the ground quicker.
