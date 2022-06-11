Animals love us unconditionally and support us when we need it. Therefore, it is our job to take care of their needs. Having a pet at home can bring unconditional joy and happiness, but they come with responsibilities that can cause severe damage to our furry friends if avoided.
Apart from providing them a warm, safe shelter to live in with proper food and water, we should also try to keep our pets cheerful. They offer unconditional love, companionship, and loyalty and deserve a good life similar to ours. Treating our pets is, therefore, necessary. It may also help with behavior modification and learning desirable activities. For example, obedience is easy when our pets can associate it with a reward. In this context, dog treats may come in handy. Treats excite our pawed friends, and once such a snack is CBD for Dogs. It is impactful in many ways, ensuring good health and a cheerful mood. Let us learn about other ways to keep our pets happy.
Image credits: www.pixabay.com
Why Is Treating Your Pet Nicely Beneficial?
Pets are not just animals for the majority of people, they are companions, friends, and confidantes, and mostly they are part of the family. The pet offers a lot to its parents- priceless things like loyalty, companionship, love, and help with mental issues like depression and anxiety. Having a pet makes you socially comfortable. After all the things they offer, people should treat them nicely. They should spend more time with their pets and maintain the quality of food they give them.
The bond between dogs and their parents is one of the strongest human-animal bonds. Dogs don't share the same language as humans. Therefore, understanding their discomfort might become a challenge sometimes. Going above and beyond for your pet can make this bond even better. There are numerous options of treats for your furry friend. There are various dog foods and treats available in the market. People can even buy a special toy once in a while for their pets. These efforts ultimately strengthen their bond even further. Giving love and attention and treating them as a child or sibling is beneficial to both the pet and the parent.
What Kind Of Amazing Treats Can You Give Your Dogs?
A pet parent treats their dogs for several reasons; it could instill a desirable behavior or keep them engaged in something. Treats can have multiple physical and emotional implications on our pet dogs. Thus, choosing the right treats can be tricky. Let us see some treats that a dog parent can give to their pawed friend.
Peanut Butter Popsicles
These treats are best for the warm months when our pets feel the heat much similar to us. Freezing peanut butter with some mashed banana on wax paper can make this an easy and delicious treat for the dogs. The wax paper helps them to lick it off. Peanut butter also helps with their taste buds. However, you should ensure that the butter used to prepare the popsicles does not contain chocolate, as it is incredibly harmful to dogs. Peanut butter without xylitol is good for the overall well-being of your dog.
Image credits: Pixabay.com
Apples
Fruits are great for our pups as they provide the required nutrients. They provide Vitamin C and Calcium to the dogs while also engaging their taste buds. Since apples are also protein-rich, the dogs can highly benefit from them, and it also acts as a crunchy snack for them. Any fruit or vegetable can be great as a treat for the pups as they are a great source of nutrients and also contain lesser amounts of calories than sugary treats.
CBD For Dogs
Cannabidiol is effective for humans, but whether they are beneficial for our puppies too is a matter of much research. Several studies report that dogs may benefit from CBD treatments, as it can help with improving the quality of their lives. CBD for Dogs may be effective in pain relief, as multiple pet parents have said. They may also help with inflammation and itchiness. In addition, CBD for Dogs may benefit from anxiety, aggressive behavior, and stress relief in several cases. It may also help combat seizures experienced by dogs.
Commercial Treats
Another popular treatment option is the commercial treats that several companies manufacture. These treats have many taste-enhancing properties, and most dogs love them. In addition, they come in several flavors, shapes, and sizes that trigger our pet dog's curiosity.
In Short
Pets can offer emotional support. Keeping a pet can bring a lot of joy and love that can be life-changing. On the other hand, a pet can induce a sense of responsibility. They offer their unconditional love when we need them the most. They also give our lives a new meaning and purpose. Hence, treating our furry friends can be a great way to reciprocate the love they give us. However, we must also remember what behavior we want to reinforce through the treats we give them. We should make sure that we don't over-treat them, which can harm their health. Their immunity is not as strong as ours. Therefore, we must check the products we use for our furry friends. It is wise to stay away from chemical products and stick to organic treats. It would ensure good health and will also keep them happy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.