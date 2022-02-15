 

According to The National Survey of drugs use and mental health, 45% of people suffer from dual diagnosis disorders. To find out How does it happen? You need to first know, what is a dual diagnosis? Those patients who are suffering from cognitive disorders, end up using drugs and become addicted and this cycle goes on, to escape from depression, anxiety, and other mental health problems people start using alcohol and drugs, but this will only lead their depression to get worse, likewise, drug and alcohol addiction leads people to get depressed, and this habit will leave them in severe mental disorders. This condition is known as co-occurring mental disorders and drug addiction. 

To treat dual diagnosis in Kentucky, it is necessary for the individual to seek a drug rehabilitation treatment program that offers a dual diagnosis treatment program too.

If you or your loved one are suffering from these dual diagnosis drugs issues, and have to control your life and win sobriety and for that, you are struggling to find the right dual diagnosis treatment center near you, you do not have to worry and face difficulty now. In this article, you will know about several different dual diagnosis treatment facilities in Kentucky which you can easily avail to get rid of your alcohol addiction and mental disorders.

There are different types of treatment programs offered in Kentucky, such as:

  • Specific treatment plans.

  • Therapies (Group, families, or individuals).

  • Mental Development therapy.

  • Logical therapy.

  • Encouraging questioning therapy.

  • Detoxification

  • Educational Classes.

  • Supporting groups. 

  • Smart Rehabilitation. 

Also in Kentucky rehabs, they are providing treatment to co-occurring mental health problems including:

  •  Struggling with eating

  •  Unhealthy mood swings

  •  PTSD

  •  Depression, anxiety. 

  •  Personality Disorders. 

The number of Dual Diagnosis Treatment Centers in Kentucky is 226 out of which we’ve listed some of the best Kentucky’s Dual Diagnosis Treatment rehab programs.

Finding the right program for your dual diagnosis treatment is never easy, however, from these programs listed below, you can select any rehab program based on your co-occurring mental disorder. 

Isaiah House, Willisburg, Kentucky

In the beautiful countryside, in south-central Kentucky, you will spot Isaiah House. They are at their best in providing the finest encouraging environment and treatment for the patients suffering from co-occurring mental health issues. They have a splendid gaming area, dining area, offices, gym, and much more to keep you actively busy, at the back of their main campus they have Patricia's, a place based on the double story home, sixteen-bed medicare amenity with the effective treatment of substance use disorders. They ensure their patients' sobriety and healthy life for the long term.

Landmark Recovery of Louisville, Louisville, Kentucky

As one of the best mental health and addiction treatment centers in Louisville, KY, Landmark Recovery treats patients with their specialized mental health and addiction treatment programs based on tests they take of the individual to identify what type of treatment the individual required, such as detoxification or medication. They also provide groups and family therapies by experts. They support their patients with their scheduled action programs that make it easy to keep their life healthy and sober.

JourneyPure Lexington, Kentucky

As one of the inpatient drug rehab centers located in Lexington, KY, JourneyPure provides treatment to patients suffering from drug addiction, SUD, or different sorts of mental disorders. 

They have multiple treatment programs listed below:

  • Dual Diagnosis Treatment.

  • Intensive Outpatient Program.

  • Outpatient Drug Rehab.

  • Posttreatment drug Rehab.

  • And therapies.

They also look into your anxiety, anger, pain, emotional disorders, Narcissism, and provide the best effective long-lasting treatment. With all of these facilities, they receive insurance too. 

The Genesis Program Hopkinsville, Kentucky

Genesis is a topmost detoxification and alcohol treatment rehab in Hopkinsville. Kentucky. They are the savior for the people who are dealing with alcohol addiction. 

Their main programs are 

  • Treatment of alcohol, drug abuse. 

  • Treatment of Substance abuse. 

They provide medication-assisted treatment, cognitive disorder treatment, and detox. Their services include short period residential treatment, outpatient treatment, Inpatient treatment, Digital treatment.

They have specialized programs such as Co-occurring cognitive treatment.

Mental health is precious for everyone, if anyone loses control over their mental health, drugs intake is never the solution. Similarly, excessive drug and alcohol intake leads to severe mental disorders. The Dual Diagnosis treatment rehab centers in Kentucky devote their effort and time for you and your loved one who needs support to overcome the addiction and stay mentally healthy and sober. 

Cost of the Dual Diagnosis treatment centers in Kentucky

The cost of the dual diagnosis addiction treatment centers in Kentucky is $5000 to $15000 for outpatient treatment and $25000 and more for inpatient treatment which is based on the period of the treatment program.

All in all, Kentucky is providing the best solution in the form of treatment of dual diagnosis patients who need special care, and support from society and family as well. The inpatient and outpatient treatment services based on your conveniences and seriousness of your diagnosis will make it feasible for every drug addict to recover from the addiction and get rid of cognitive disorder asap.

