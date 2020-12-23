Car accidents are things that you wouldn’t expect, and you wouldn’t wish that would happen to you or any of your loved ones. However, the grim reality and numbers tell us that about three million people in the US alone get into motor vehicle accidents, albeit suffering non-fatal injuries.
But what if this happens to you? What would be the things you need to do after you get into a car accident while on the road? Primarily if you are currently residing in Texas, here are some tips and steps that can help you in staying calm and informed about what to do next if ever you are involved in this situation:
Assess the Current Situation
It is crucial to be calm and alert during this entire ordeal. Check yourself first. Do you feel alright? Do you feel dizzy, do you feel pain in any part of your body, or is there any bleeding? It is crucial to check on yourself first before checking to see if your companions are fine, as you cannot help when you are injured.
Check if you and your companions are no longer in danger, and if it still looks like it, then it is best to move yourself, your companions, or your vehicle (if it can still run on its own) to a safer area. Be sure not to leave the accident scene, especially if there is no police yet on site.
Texas state law requires that drivers file a Crash Report, in the form of a Form CR-2, within 10 days from the accident's happening, especially if the pecuniary damages amount to $1000 and above, or the accident has caused injury or death. For this, if you are within Fortworth, TX, you might need to find a good Fort Worth lawyer to assist you.
Gather All the Information You Might Need
Documenting the accident is almost always the most crucial move to note whenever you are involved in a vehicular accident. You need to record all the details on the scene, particularly the model and color of the other party’s car, the license plate number, the weather condition on that day, and the traffic scenario within that location.
Next, it is vital to exchange information with the other party involved in the crash. You need to write down this information, both yours and the other driver’s:
Driver's full name and address,
Email address,
Contact number,
Driver's license,
Insurance company and policy,
and license plate.
You may also get the names of the witnesses who are present at that time, and obtain their contact numbers or emails, just in case it is needed for an investigation.
Taking photos of the scene, especially of the vehicles involved, would greatly help when it comes to your accident claims as this would serve as your evidence, not only before your insurance agency but also before the court.
If you have a pen and paper for your perusal, you may sketch the accident scene, like a map of the area where it occurred and mark where the wreck happened, the cars' positions, etc.
File an Accident Report Near Your Nearest Police Department
If the police can’t come to the scene (as most would only respond on-site when there is injury or death involved), it is advisable to file an incident report about the accident as soon as possible. Having this accident report on file with your local police would also significantly be at your advantage when filing your insurance claim.
Get Your Claim Process Underway
State laws in Texas favor the victim in car accidents; thus, statutory provisions are construed against the driver who is at fault. This means that your insurance claim or lawsuit may be filed against the driver responsible for the accident.
This serves as a precedent for drivers in Texas to have themselves insured in the possibility of ever being involved in an accident. They might be in the position of the driver-at-fault.
Nonetheless, whether you are at fault or not, it is best to contact your insurance company immediately upon safely arriving at home. Having in-depth knowledge of how much coverage your insurance policy secures is crucial as this will make the whole claim process more manageable.
Prepare for Car Accident Settlements
In finalizing claims after the incident has occurred, one final question should be deliberated: “Who will pay for damages?” If what happened can be brushed off as a minor accident between the parties, you may choose to settle between yourselves without involving your insurance companies.
However, this might not serve you as the other party might change their mind at an instant whim, or evidence may be brushed off if ever claims would be pushed on either side. Whether you were the party-at-fault or not, letting this pass would also be detrimental when your insurance company tries to put together what happened during the accident.
Ensure that you and your insurance company are on par and the same page about your version of events.
Takeaway
Vehicular accidents are indeed traumatizing and stressful to deal with, especially in their aftermath. Preparation and an adaptable mindset are crucial to handling this predicament and making the best of this situation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.