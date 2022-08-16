Introduction:

Emerging as a new asset class with no link to traditional assets, substantial volatility, and strong interest among beneficiaries under the age of 40, the term "crypto assets" is gaining a lot of attention because of its characteristics. However, because they are unfamiliar with Bitcoin transactions, older trustees and board members in charge of a system many decades old are reluctant to accept this brave new world.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription