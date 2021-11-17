With the COVID-19 pandemic, the programs were shuttered, and the use of plastic simply increased, but New York bull is here to pick some speed on recycling. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that America’s recycling is troubled while economic and ecological impacts are lingering over the cities and towns – it’s nothing but ominous.
There was a time when China was taking on the recyclables, but agreement was torn apart in 2018 when the plastics and paper were always filled with garbage. That being said, it’s evident that the United States tops the world when it comes down to per capita municipal solid waste production. Not to forget, the custom boxes and single-use plastic products have soared up ever since the pandemic and before.
With the closure of the Chinese market, the recycling business in American simply sunk since the demand was too low and supply was too much to handle. For instance, in Onondaga County, marketing, gathering, and processing of the recyclables was self-sufficient and even generated revenues sometimes but the same residents had to pay over $2 million to cover up the recycling costs in 2020.
In addition to this, various recycling programs have been shut down across America, and it’s piling infinite trash into landfills and incinerators, which is impact the communities of color and marginalized communities. However, the issue can be resolved, and here’s how!
The New Bill
A bunch of legislators from the New York State, including Steve Englebright (assemblyman) and Todd Kaminsky (senator), have curated the recycling bills, which if implemented, will set the ultimate way for other states of America. The bill is drafted to streamline the flow of money into New York and its recycling programs while setting the prospects of advancing the trash organizing technology.
It revolves around generating new green jobs. In fact, it will provide multiple incentives for the consumer product-based business owners to use recyclable materials for custom boxes with logo and reduce the overall packaging. This bill, if turned into legislation, would be an ultimate game-changer because the cash-flow can be used for building new infrastructure rather than opening trash sites.
The high point of this bill is that it won’t cost anything to the taxpayers of New York, but it also has the capacity to return millions of dollars (the tax money) to the municipal offices. In addition to this, the law will ask the product manufacturers to focus on the recycling side, and it is likely to be passed in Albany first. This is because this place will show better support by the companies in the area and lobbyists.
If you are wondering why the businesses would be interested, it’s simply because it’s the right thing to do for their brand. For instance, Nespresso is a well-known coffee maker, and they got in contact with Sims Recycling and volunteered to pay for the Sims equipment which is needed to extract aluminum from the coffee pods. Moreover, they made an arrangement with the Department of Sanitation of New York to include coffee pods in the curbside pickup program.
As far as the others in the packaging industry are concerned are getting behind the idea since California, Oregon, Maine, Indiana, and Massachusetts are working on similar bills. Not to forget, Ameripen is a reputed lobby group, and they have shown openness to the idea.
What’s Included In The Bill?
We have already set the basic details of the bill, but it will also implement Extended Producer Responsibility that will compel the manufacturers to pay for the waste produced by their products rather than customers paying for it. With this, EPR demands the manufacturers to create a fund that can be utilized by the municipalities to cover the recycling expenses.
Currently, the companies aren’t paying due heed to package – they are adding the metalized label on the recyclable packaging and turning it into the non-recyclable form with which the taxpayers simply have to pay more disposal charges. While this bill is well-received, the Maine-based supermarket chain is worried about higher costs of products, but since recycling costs will be spread around, it’s won’t impact the prices much.
It’s safe to say that it isn’t an entirely new bill such as the EPR laws that have been introduced for thermometers, leftover paints, batteries, and electronics. In fact, the older bills also cover the air conditioners and refrigerators, but they don’t cover even 1% of the waste stream from the residential community, which is why the new one is focused on glass, plastics, paper, and metal.
According to the lawyers at the Natural Resources Defense Council, this law for packaging and paper will be a transformative nation, especially when Americans are quite eager to recycle but have become frustrated.
