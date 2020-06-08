Uber Technologies, Inc. is a multinational ride-hailing firm that offers services such as food delivery, ride service hailing, and peer-to-peer ridesharing. The company operates in more than 785 metropolitans globally. It had a valuation of $72 billion in 2018, according to the Business of Apps. Uber recently changed some of its rules. Read on to learn more about the changes.
The New Uber Ride Rules
Uber rolled out several changes this month that will improve its on-demand food delivery and ride-hailing apps. Many states and cities are lifting lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The American company added an online checklist for users, face mask verification for drivers, and a limit on the passengers a vehicle can carry. It claimed that these changes will help in curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease and it started implementing them on May 18, 2020.
Sachin Kansal, Uber's Senior Director of product management said that everyone needs to follow the various safety measures to control the pandemic. He announced the new Uber ride changes early this month. They will enable drivers, delivery workers, restaurants, and riders to give poor ratings and report risky COVID-19 behavior. For example, a delivery employee can give feedback that certain restaurants lack proper protocols like social distancing.
Kansal said that, as Uber goes public about these changes, feedback from all parties will help it maintain safety. The company will implement the new policies for several months until the current health crisis improves. Also, all Uber app users need to agree to a specific online checklist before they pick a ride. The checklist will help drivers and riders confirm that they have washed their hands and put on face masks.
The multinational company is encouraging riders and drivers to cancel rides. Such a move would make a driver get a low rating. Now, besides giving a low rating, drivers and riders can choose other options including cleanliness, disrespectful, and late for pickup. The driver or rider will receive a message alerting them about the safety measures the company set, if a user chooses "no face cover" while giving a review.
Kansal stated that Uber will remove drivers and riders from its online platform if they violate various safety measures frequently. It requires all drivers to confirm that they have worn face masks before they accept trips. The company integrated driver selfie technology into its platform. Moreover, the Uber app has a video tutorial that guides drivers, riders, and users on how they should wear a face mask.
Uber drivers will policy riders. They can ask them to open the window depending on prevailing weather conditions. The company isn't adding Uber Pool due to the pandemic. Instead, it has introduced extra restrictions on UberXL and UberX rides. Uber has prohibited riders from occupying the front seat. So, UberX has a maximum capacity of three passengers per vehicle.
Uber changed some of its rules early this year to avoid breaching the California law of treating contractors as employees. European Union nations will regulate it as a transport firm after the union's top court dismissed Uber's request to be recognized as a digital service provider. Uber communicated with California drivers and informed them that they can see ride destinations before they accept them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.