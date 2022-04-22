Continuing with the U.K's mission to regulate the cryptocurrency ecosystem in the country, bitcoin-code, Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has announced a new set of rules and regulations to oversee innovations in decentralized finance, otherwise known as DeFis.
DeFis are cryptocurrency platforms that allow investors to borrow, lend, or trade crypto assets without using a third party. The venture has impacted the lives of thousands of Britons over the years, and hordes of investors keep buying in each year. The crypto niche has poor documentation for fraudulent activities and has very few structures in place to provide security. The agency has reviewed all of these.
The latest guidelines have been described as "inconsistent and controversial." According to Ian Taylor, executive director of CryptoUK, the U.K tax organizations recognize crypto assets as taxable properties. He added that this is quite far from the view the government and other regulatory agencies have about these assets.
The New Guidelines
Last Wednesday, the updated regulations were published and passed across to affected people. The tax agency said that returns and rewards generated in DeFi lending and staking operations are now tax-worthy. For taxation purposes, they defined these DeFi benefits as capital or revenue from digital assets. The new guidelines have left a lot of crypto users, especially DeFi customers, confused about how the new rules apply.
DeFis are cutting-edge innovations that provide financial services to all. However, these services more or less fall into a grey area regarding taxation. For months, professionals have tried to understand and break down the complex legalities involved.
The new guidelines acknowledge that DeFis are constantly evolving. It also mentioned that the lending and staking services for digital assets offered through these platforms need to be hashed out. These new guidelines will serve as principles for the DeFi sector to abide by.
The new regulations state that all benefits, rewards, or returns got through the staking and lending service options on DeFi platforms will no longer be regarded as profit or interest but instead as owned properties that can be taxed. The agency explained that this is because these digital assets have never been approved as currency in the United Kingdom. As such, crypto lovers, specifically stakers, are in for a long ride.
An Unnecessary Burden
Stakers must be prepared to wade through a sea of tax challenges. Ian Taylor explained that implementing these new rules would only add an unimportant burden to crypto investors. The partiality of this is further amplified when one notices that stock market investors are not faced with mandatory taxes when lending shares. Many of these DeFi lenders and stakers will have their beneficial ownership passed on to the platforms. In layman's terms, this would mean they were disposed of to incur the Capital Gains Tax.
The U.K government and regulatory agencies like the Treasury and the FCA recently adopted a new approach to regulating the crypto ecosystem. Still, it is nothing like this new system adopted by the HMRC. The tax organization is subjecting DeFi customers to unreasonable reporting requirements while causing widespread confusion about tax complaints. Crypto investors will have to file hundreds, probably thousands, of transactions on their various DeFi platforms with the tax council.
Taylor emphasized that the agency's latest regulations are out of place in the government's proposed open and accessible U.K. With restrictions and leveled taxes like this, the U.K. might not be seen as an attractive location for investors and innovators post Brexit.
Member of Parliament Matt Hancock beckoned lawmakers in the House of Commons to file a crypto policy that could place England at the forefront of the global crypto space. The former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care supports progressive crypto legislation. He says that England had what it took to be the home of cryptography.
As it is now, many UK residents already find it hard to break down crypto takes on the annual tax bills. To grasp just how hard these new guidelines will be to crack, imagine your current dilemma multiplied by two or more.
