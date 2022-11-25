Exercise is extremely important for your health, but when you have a sedentary job, it can be quite hard to get enough movement in throughout your day. However, there is a solution that can really make a huge difference to your physical health, and that’s under desk treadmills. These are fantastic little machines that fit nicely underneath your desk and help you to get the most out of your workday. So, keep reading and discover how thebest under desk treadmillcan help you work yourself fit.
What Is An Under Desk Treadmill?
An under desk treadmill is essentially what the name suggests; a treadmill that fits under your desk. They normally are free from handlebars and are only comprised of the belt for you to walk on. They tend to have a remote control as well so that you can easily change the speed while walking on it without having to stop and bend down. Under desk treadmills are incredibly lightweight so that you can easily manoeuvre them out from underneath without hurting yourself. Their size is also a lot smaller than a regular treadmill, meaning they can be kept in your home office with no spacing issues at all. They can vary in price, with some being quite high end, but you’re bound to find a bargain if you shop around.
When Can I Use It?
You can use an under desk treadmill whenever you like, but most people like to use them while on meetings or when they’re doing quite monotonous tasks. This way you aren’t having to think too much about what you’re doing with your feet while attempting something really complicated. You can pull them out when you need them, and stash them away when you’re done, and you can do this multiple times a day. You might only have a 30 minute meeting in the morning where you use it, and then another 15 minute one in the afternoon. Their versatility makes them home working essentials for any remote workers!
What Are The Benefits?
There are lots of benefits to using an under desk treadmill, with the most important one being you’re getting more exercise in during your day. It can be hard to force yourself to head out to the gym after a hard day’s work. But if you’re managing to exercise during the day, you won’t have to worry so much about doing any other form of movement. You’ll find that you’re much more focused during the day, as if your body becomes tired, so will your brain. This makes it extremely hard for you to perform at your best, but if you’re making sure your body is nice and awake, you’ll really see an increase in your productivity. Having an under desk treadmill can also help you to process stress better throughout the day. Studies have shown that regular exercise lowers your cortisol levels, which is the stress hormone itself. So, having a treadmill you can casually use while working should really help you to remain calm.
How Do I Use It?
Using an under desk treadmill is incredibly easy, you just need to make sure you follow the manufacturer's instructions. Each treadmill will be slightly different, but they’re mainly a flat belt with buttons at the top or underneath and are devoid of rails. Those that do have rails are normally able to be folded down, so that they still fit away nicely under your desk. You can choose how fast you want to walk on the treadmill too. Most of them aren’t designed for full on running or sprinting, but you can get quite a good walking pace going on them. You can then maintain this while you work and even speed up when you feel like you can. Even having it at a slow speed can be beneficial, especially when you’re in long meetings. You might not want to have it up so high that you’re too puffed out to speak, so try having it at a lower speed for a longer period of time. You can still get a great workout in even when walking on the slowest speed!
Under desk treadmills are fantastic additions to any home office and they can really make a difference to the quality of your workday. You’ll find that you’re not only feeling physically healthier, but your mental health will also start to pick up too as you start to create more happy hormones from exercising. Before you know it, you’ll be easily hitting 10,000 steps a day and enjoying the luxury of exercising while you work!
