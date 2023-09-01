The issue of workplace bullying is a significant concern worldwide. It hampers productivity, damages morale, and fosters an environment of fear and distrust. To combat this, California introduced AB 2053, a law that requires employers to provide training on the prevention of abusive conduct. This article delves into AB 2053's requirements and the potential positive outcomes of its effective implementation.

Overview of AB 2053

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription