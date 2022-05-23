Introduction
If you have studied most people that save, the one thing they have in common is that they sacrifice their desire for today for a better tomorrow. However, with EMI schemes, credit cards, and payday advance options at our disposal, credit is available with just a click of a button. This has given people the freedom to meet their needs whenever they occur.
The ease with which credit is available has made people’s appetite for taking loans become even greater. The problem is that most of these loans are taken to cater to the demands of their lifestyles. But the availability of loans can make things go south, and, unfortunately, has serious consequences. One of the consequences of taking too many loans is a debt trap. In this article, we explain what it is, its causes, and some tips about being watchful when you want to take a loan. Plus, we will also tell you a bit about affordable payday advance loans that you should go for, like PayAid. Keep reading to learn more.
What is a debt trap?
When you are in a debt trap, it means that you find yourself in a situation where what you owe has gotten out of control. In most cases, a debt trap situation is caused by spending more than what you earn. That is why you turn to an expensive payday option like a payday loan. Also, you might get into a heap of debt when an unexpected event happens, bad planning, or you decide to pursue further education.
Common Causes of Debt
To avoid getting into a vicious cycle of a debt trap, you must first understand what causes it. Knowing these factors enables you to make smarter decisions financially and avoid sinking into pits of debt. Some of the causes of the debt trap include:
Education costs
Low income or loss of your job
Extravagant lifestyle
Lack of savings
Bad planning and budgeting
Unforeseen emergencies
Over-reliance on credit cards
Six Tips to Avoid a Debt Trap
Proper financial management and planning are critical to avoiding the debt trap. In this section, we talk about six tips to stay away from debt traps.
Identify the Issue
You want to start by critically analyzing the financial situation that causes you headaches and knowing the areas of concern. Sometimes, all you need to overcome your financial problem is a meticulous and comprehensive review of the situation that you find yourself in. only when there is no option should you resort to taking out a payday advance or any other form of affordable credit like PayAid.
Prioritize your needs
After analyzing your issue in detail, categorize your expenses into essential, semi-essential, and non-essential. After that, separate your expenses based on their priority. Another tip is to make a lifestyle or behavioral adjustments to avoid excessive spending on items that are non-essential.
Consider Consolidating Your Debt
Consolidating your debt means that you take one loan to pay off all the other different credit facilities. By consolidating your debt, you will only have one loan to worry about and not have to service different loans that have different payment dates and interest rates.
Leverage your investments
If you have invested in schemes that have high returns like bank savings, mutual funds, equity, or chit funds, you could turn to them to bring down your debts. You will start to build your wealth again after you have cleared your debts.
Control your appetite for borrowing
You might think you are helping, but borrowing more to settle your outstanding debts is counterproductive. It increases your debt obligations and also contributes to more financial stress. You may want to avoid high-interest loans as they only sink you into more misery. If you must take a loan, consider cheap pay day advance financing like PayAid. Available to Kiwis only, this is a new loan facility that enables citizens to take a portion of their salary at zero interest rates. You will only be charged a 5% commission and that’s all. It doesn’t even have late fees.
Create an Emergency Fund
Emergencies strike when you least expect them. It could be a car breakdown, a sickness, or even any other unexpected event. That is why financial experts recommend creating an emergency fund to help you deal with situations like these. The best time span to save for an emergency is 3-6 months. With this fund, you will find that it is easier to tackle unexpected events without turning to a loan.
An emergency fund is best parked in highly liquid investment tools that ensure it is accessible anytime you need it. Keeping it in a savings account in the bank may appear like a good option. However, bank savings seldom offer attractive returns. On the other hand, an investment tool like a chit fund not only offers better returns but is also liquid.
Things to Consider Before you Take a Loan
There is no denying that a loan enables you to access money quickly and solve that pressing need. However, loans come with costs that you must take into consideration before applying for them. Below, we tell you some things you must consider before you take a loan:
Make sure you read the fine print in detail
Check how much it costs to take the loan
Consider other costs of taking a loan, like late payment charges, processing fees, and pre-closure penalty, to mention but a few.
Review all your available options- both online and offline, to get the cheapest deal.
Conclusion
Getting into a debt trap can disorganize your life and lead to other problems like depression and a habit of constant borrowing. Fortunately, being on top of your finances can help you to avoid a debt trap. This is crucial if you want to attain financial freedom. But if you must borrow to solve a pressing issue, make sure you take a low-cost loan. Fortunately, for Kiwis, the PayAid app enables them to get interest-free loans. The app charges you only a 5% fee and there are no late fees. It is not the ideal situation, but there is no denying that it’s such a better payday advance option than those expensive loans.
