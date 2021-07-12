A quick guide to Proposition Bets in the NFL and betting on things during the matches
Betting on the NFL does have to be limited to play-time and match scores. There is a whole range of bets that you can place on the sport. From when you think someone will announce their retirement to whether a player will make an interception during a match.
Prop Bets (this is short for Propositional Bets) are a common option with online betting companies. They are designed to be enjoyable bets to play that will test your Football knowledge and will keep your eyes glued to the match until the final whistle.
In this article, we are going to explain what Propositional Bets are, when you should place them, and give you some tips for Prop bets. This site has put together the ultimate guide to betting on the NFL - check it out here.
What is a Proposition Bet?
The easy way to categorize a Proposition Bet is this, it is a bet that has nothing to do with the outcome of the game. Yes, it's that simple.
Proposition Bets cover a wide range of things, from who is going to make the next interception, to whether someone will storm out of their press conference.
Proposition Bets can be based on the actions of a team, individual player, or even coach - and they are not limited to during the game.
Prop Bets are generally designed to be more entertaining and to add some more fun to watching the game. You might bet on the coin toss, the color of someone's shoes, or how many touchdowns a certain player might make.
Examples:
How many touchdowns will Player X score against Team X?
Will Player X make an interception in his next game?
Will Plater X retire after this match?
Translating the odds on Proposition Bets
While Proposition bets are some of the hardest to predict, it is good to understand how the odds system works. So you can jump on any really good odds that appear.
Let's take a look at an example set of odds, and see what your winnings would look like if you bet $10.
Will Ezekiel Elliott score 2 touchdowns in today's match?
Yes +500
No -1000
Yes wins ($10 bet)
If you placed a $10 bet on Ezekiel Elliott to score 2 touchdowns and won, then with the odds of +500, you would win $50 on top of your original $10 bet.
+500 means that you will get $500 winnings for every $100 you bet.
These are long odds.
No wins ($10 bet)
If you placed a $10 bet on Ezekiel Elliott to not score 2 touchdowns and won, then you would win $1 on top of your $10 bet.
-1000 means that you will win $10 for every $100 you bet. You will win back an extra 1/10th of what you bet.
These odds are a lot shorter (you will win a smaller chunk of money) but you are more likely to win than if you were to put money on the long odds.
Tips - The Superbowl
If you are looking for good odds on Prop Bet then betting during the Superbowl is a must. Not only can you bet on the overall match results and take part in In-Play bets, but there will also be a bunch of really entertaining Prop Bets up for grabs.
Here are our top 3 Prop Bets we thinking you should bet on during the Superbowl:
The Coin Toss - this can be a great prop because the result is absolutely random and therefore requires no research. It does mean that there is no accurate way to predict the result, but it will add a little fun to your night
The MVP - another fun Prop Bet is trying to guess who will be named MVP at the end of the game. This is not as random as the coin toss, and you can do a little research to give yourself a better chance. However, on big occasions like the Superbowl, some players shine, while others crumble. You never know who might surprise everyone.
The Gatorade - this is possibly our favorite bet of the year. It has become Superbowl tradition to dump an entire dispenser of Gatorade on their coach. Where the fun really comes in, is betting on what color the Gatorade is going to be. Even if you lose, you still get to enjoy the coach looking miserable after being covered in the sugary liquid.
