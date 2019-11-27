Horse racing is one of the most celebrated sports in history. It is also one of the most significant sporting events offering the most expensive prizes to all entries who’d like to partake in a specific tournament. Besides, it is the only game where horses come as the real superstars that undergo rigid training and practice before competing.
The horse racing community continues to produce horse racing shows that do not only entice every sports fan but conducts a series of betting categories as well for a more exciting show. The United States and Europe are the largest continents in the world that hosts the most notable horse racing events in history.
Aside from the most active horse racers that will meet and compete in a specific horse racing event, the betting games is another reason why thousands of spectators attend every game. Every horse racing event comes with a high number of wagering games.
One of the grandest horse tournaments in the world is the U.S. Triple Crown Series. It existed many centuries ago where the strongest and skillful horse racers meet and compete for a prestigious award, crown, and prize. Triple Crown Series is contested in three different horse racing legs, and the entry should win consistently in three games to get the said crown.
Many sports fans are looking forward to each season of the U.S Triple Crown Series because it brings a lot of triple crown betting opportunities, and the prizes are worth gambling. Aside from the racing game, there are music festivals and tradition commemorations also that you can surely dive in.
Looking back to the history of the U.S. Triple Crown, thirteen notable horse racers won the prestigious title. Sir Barton recorded the first victory in 1919, and the recent winner was Justify in 2018. It is why many hopefuls are trying their best to follow the footsteps of these racers who were superstars of the Triple Crown show.
That said, as you go along and look forward to partaking in the upcoming Triple Crown, you must understand all the races that complete the said show. So, in this article, we’d like to discuss the three main racing events that make up the U.S. Triple Crown Series. It will serve as your guide to ensure that you get to witness all horse racing show for a more bankable betting game.
Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby serves as the kick-off event of the U.S Triple Crown Series. It sets the mood of how the whole season of the series should flow. Besides, Kentucky Derby comes as the most expensive racing leg out of the three events for the Triple Crown. It is also the most attended horse racing events both from the horse racers and spectators.
Moreover, Kentucky Derby was inaugurated in 1875. It takes place in the first week of May each year in Churchill Downs, Kentucky. It is popularly known as the “Run For The Roses” because the winner is draped with a garland of roses. It is often raced in Grade 1 Stakes attended by three-year-old thoroughbreds. The purse prize of the Kentucky Derby can reach up to $3 million.
Preakness Stakes
It serves as the second leg of the U.S Triple Crown Series. Most of the entries that took part in the Kentucky Derby are also joining this said event. However, there are some horse racers, especially those who didn’t make in the Kentucky Derby backs out of the racing show. The entries of this racing event are fewer compared to the first leg.
Preakness Stakes started in 1873 and took place regularly in the racing field of Pimlico Park, Baltimore, Maryland. The entries are the same, which are three-year-old thoroughbreds. Take note that for a horse racer to closely clinch the Triple Crown, he must come victorious both in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.
Belmont Stakes
Belmont Stakes serves as the final leg of the U.S Triple Crown Series. It is the real test of the racers who take part in the first two legs to win the prestigious crown. It is also the longest race out of the three because it will measure how well the horse racer can finish the course, so he is deserving to win.
Furthermore, this racing event takes place annually in the racing field of Belmont Park, Elmont, New York. It was inaugurated in 1876 which became part of the said series. Take note that if the horse racer wins the three legs, he gets the Triple Crown title along with over a million-dollar purse prize.
Ideally, the U.S. Triple Crown Series is one of the most awaited horse racing events of all time. As mentioned above, the betting games and prizes can surely entice you to partake in the said event. Therefore, understanding the whole concept of the Triple Crown show and knowing the three major races that make up the event will give you a worthwhile horse race betting experience.
