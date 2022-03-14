Gone are the days when a celebrity used to be the talk of the town. Nowadays, we have Bitcoin, for that matter. Every other person you meet, especially in United Kingdom, has invested in Bitcoin Manipulation. You can see all these jokes being circulated on many social media platforms about Bitcoins and many other cryptocurrencies. Everybody now wants to have a conversation about crypto rather than any Netflix series or movie. This is how much Bitcoin has influenced people. 2021 was the year of Bitcoin-there was so much happening in and around Bitcoin that it became the news of the day. Let us get a glimpse of all the news surrounding Bitcoin while in 2021-
Tesla's owner Elon musk Billionaire investment in Bitcoin
In 2021 only, Tesla's owner Elon Musk announced because of changed business policies-that now, the company would accept payment in Bitcoin for their cars. Indeed, if the name is as big as Elon Musk, then the valueof Bitcoin has to increase. It was like-it increased to a level it did not increase in previous 3 years.But for later in 2021 only, Elon musk refused to accept Bitcoins- because of the environmental damage it does.
∙Microstrategy announcement in 2021
In 2021, Microstrategy announced that it would take over $600million of Bitcoin when it already owned 72000 Bitcoins at the time of their announcement.
∙Announcement by China's government
In the year 2021, China banned Bitcoin trading. They banned cryptocurrency in their country and declared that trading in crypto is similar to money laundering and illegal transfer of assets. Furthermore, the mining of Bitcoin requires computers that are of exceptionally high power, so in that case, a lot of electricity is use-which results in carbon emissions which harms the environment. This is why China's Government believed that it is better to ban Bitcoin in their country.
Square’s Investment in Bitcoin for economic development
Towards the end of 2020, Square's Inc. bought almost 5000 Bitcoins. Their main aim behind buying Bitcoin was economic development.
2021 is considered as the most remarkable year for Bitcoin investors. In the United Kingdom, in the year 2021, almost 70% of their population had invested in Bitcoin. Other than the onset of the global pandemic, 2021 was known as the year of Bitcoin.
The heights that Bitcoin touched in 2021 never touched in any other year. Even the people who were completely unaware of the concept of Bitcoin eventually came to know about it. The maximum trading of Bitcoin was done in 2021, undoubtedly. People have started making their accounts on crypto exchange platforms, and are trading from there. Apart from Bitcoin, investors are also investing their funds on digital currencies like- Ethereum, Dogecoin, etc.
While in the year 2021, a lot of companies invested in Bitcoin in order to keep it as their reserves.
A lot of banks in the United States have started accepting Bitcoin, which is enormous. While in India, Bitcoin has been made legal in the budget, which was announced in February 2022. The income earned from Bitcoin is not an exempted income. Instead, it is considered as a casual income. A minimum of 30% tax is charged in case of the income earned through Bitcoin trading.
Large retailers and business like PayPal and Microsoft already started accepting Bitcoin as a valid transaction mode, and you can find many retailers out there who are accepting this digital currency. So, it is expected that Bitcoin will be accepted by more retailers and business, and it will increase the value of bitcoin in future.
The Bottom Line
The currency, which has been making rounds for so many years, has finally got recognition. Some of them are-The supply of Bitcoin because it is finite in numbers any other regulatory changes which take place in the case of Bitcoin. One has to choose their own Bitcoin trading style, such as Bitcoin Hedging, Trend trading, and many others. One has to look into a lot of matters before starting to invest in Bitcoins, and it would be wrong for a person to invest in Bitcoin because a lot of other people are also investing on this digital currency. You need to conduct detailed research to know all the related things and then invest in Bitcoin or any other digital currency.
