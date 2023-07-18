INTRODUCTION 

Rules are essential in finance to keep things clear, protect people who invest their money, and ensure the market stays stable. But regulations can also make it hard for companies and restrict their ability to be flexible in some ways. Brokers have to navigate financial regulations because they connect investors and financial markets. This article talks about why rules about money are significant for brokers who work in the UK. This talks about new regulations, following directions, how the rules affect investors, checking if brokers follow the rules, groups that make the rules, and things to consider when checking compliance. It also gives examples of people who followed the rules well. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription