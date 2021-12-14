It doesn’t matter whether you own a digital e-commerce store, a brick-and-mortar store, or hybrid combining both, there’s no more important shopping season than during the fourth quarter holidays. But with the COVID-19 pandemic hanging in there in the form of numerous variants, the digital portion of your marketing and merchandising game has never been more important. Let’s face it, plenty of people are still wary of heading to the stores and mingling among those who might in fact, not be vaccinated.
If, as a retail business owner, you have solid evidence your customers and potential customers would rather search for that all important gift for their partner, family, and friends online, rather than browse inside a physical store, than you might want to consider upping your merchandising game. You can do this by updating your company website with relevant content, post more frequently about specials and promos on social media outlets, and pay for targeted social media advertising like Facebook or Google ads. You might even want to think about investing in a merchandising guide.
An effective merchandising guide not only generates traffic, but if done effectively, can turn casual smartphone browsers into loyal buyers. But how else can you maximize your digital sales during this merry but busy shopping season? According to a new report, while we’re not entirely rid of the pandemic, 2021 has nonetheless realized a “new normal” that has slowly brought back some of the pre-COVID way of life we all very much missed.
Even with new variants springing up, friends, family, and working associates are back to engaging in in-person events and celebrations. What this also translates into is consumer confidence being on the rise. Some reports estimating that 2021 November/December holiday sales have the potential to expand by ten present over that of 2020.
However, companies must put in the effort to market and merchandise their goods and services effectively in order to take advantage of this new trend. Here are a just a few ways you can accomplish this.
Incorporate Traditional Holiday Messaging with Present Circumstances
When it comes to marketing and merchandising campaigns, there’s said to be no more cheerful season than the holidays. The familiar and comforting images of gift-giving, togetherness, along with vibrant greens and reds that go with Santa and his elves are “expected elements” that brands need to incorporate into their marketing strategies.
Back in 2020, it was difficult for businesses to present themselves as “cheerful” and as a result, they scaled back on the happy holiday messaging for more a realistic, safety-first approach. Just one year ago, merchandising was indicative of the harsh reality we were living.
But the 2021 holiday season, even with the advent of the new omicron COVID variant (which thus far demonstrates very mild symptoms), is already providing a new opportunity for companies to bring back “traditional messaging” that customers and consumers so desperately miss.
Focus on Convenient Digital Experiences and Fun In-Person Experiences
Is anyone sick of Zoom meetings yet? After almost two years of gazing at faces on your laptop and smartphones, people are craving in-person experiences. The experts say that “Local gift shops near me,” Google searches are up whopping 440 percent in 2021 over that of 2020. After all, people find in-person shopping during the festive holiday season a heck of a lot of fun.
But that doesn’t discount digital shopping by any means. Why? Digital, on-line shopping offers a whole lot of benefits that in-person shopping simply cannot. While in-person shopping remains very popular during the holiday season, non-store and online sales are expected to increase by over 15 percent in 2021. Consumers are prone to embracing the convenience and relative ease of digital shopping since it fits in so well with their busy lifestyle.
Cater to the “Shopaholic”
Because most people spend a large part of their day and night online, they are always shopping whether they know it or not. Google is already well aware of your shopping habits and patterns and they will take advantage of this by increasing your ability to discover new products you don’t even realize you need or want. In this manner, you might become a shopaholic and not even know it.
With the rapid growth of social and digital commerce has come significant merchandising opportunities. Instagram Shopping, which is said to be one of the social media giant’s high priority features, has engineered itself as a marketing tool to “tell your story and highlight products seamlessly,” in order for people to shop at the precise moment of discovery. This is also known as impulse buying and it can be a very effective weapon in your merchandising arsenal.
Likewise, Pinterest has launched a “Find What You Actually Love” shopping campaign that directly ties emotion into the process of purchasing something for yourself or a loved one.
