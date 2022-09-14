The American love of sport is a prominent part of the national culture. From tailgates and sports bars to watching games with friends and playing in rec leagues, Americans enjoy sports and the culture surrounding them. Going to games in person has gotten more expensive over the years, but thankfully there are more ways than ever to watch games on tv or online. Here are some of the USA’s favorite sports to watch.

Football

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription