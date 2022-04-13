Over the past few years, online staffing platforms have emerged as a potential solution to the scarcity of flexible jobs in the United States. While the traditional job market continues to be highly segmented and rigid, and in most sectors more difficult to access and more competitive, the new staffing platforms use online tools to match employees seeking flexible work with a large pool of employers.
Due to the flexibility that these services provide, many believe that they will become a major component of the 21st-century workforce. For many job seekers, the promise of being able to find part-time jobs in Atlanta, Georgia, is exciting. But there are some things they need to keep in mind as they navigate the online job market.
Understanding the Labor Marketplace in Atlanta GA
Job-seekers in Atlanta have access to an abundance of job opportunities. The unemployment rate is hovering around 5.3%, and a major contributing factor to this decline is a decrease in the workforce participation rate. In 2018, the labor force participation rate was 52.9%, down2.6 percentage points from 2015 (the highest it has been since January 2012).
With the participation rate currently at an all-time low at 50.48 as of 2020, the Atlanta labor market is showing signs of a tightening market. As a result, employers need to work harder than ever to attract the most talented employees. Besides, the shortage of workers in certain industries has led to increased salary demands, and to the point that the typical hourly pay ($27.30) is above the national average ($27.07).
This trend is likely to continue, especially as workers become less willing to relocate there for employment opportunities. But then, flexible staffing platforms are a great way to hire candidates who want to work with a flexible schedule, thereby increasing the labor supply for employers.
How Does Online Staffing Work for Employees?
Online staffing platforms provide their clients with a means of quickly accessing a large pool of candidates, which is why they are increasingly in demand in Atlanta and other major cities. To work with an online staffing platform, an employer can simply post a position, which will be sent out to their entire database of prospective employees. For platforms like Upshift, the process is straightforward.
Register on the Platform and Take the Personality Test
Upshift’s intuitive online portal guides users through the process. Interested applicants complete a short registration form, comprising their personal details, industry, and availability. They are also requested to complete an online personality test. This assessment measures an individual’s strengths in different areas and provides valuable feedback on how to capitalize on the strengths to ensure excellent job satisfaction.
Become an Upshifter and Start Securing Gigs
Once approved, candidates attend a scheduled orientation (onboarding and electronic verification) at the Upshift branch office in Atlanta. There they are introduced to the platform, gain valuable insights about the industry and the company, and receive practical advice on how to ensure long-term career success.
Following certification, they become eligible to apply for positions available on the platform. Getting hired is just a matter of making a convincing profile and applying to available jobs in a field of interest.
Get Paid for Successfully Completed Jobs
Upshift is all about being rewarded for success. Thus, when a job is completed, the employee receives payment, which is automatically deposited into the individual’s specified bank account. Employees receive their paychecks every Friday. However, there could be daily withdrawals, provided that certain conditions are met.
Industries with High Demand for Part-Time Employees
Over the past few years, several industries in Atlanta have been inundated with part-time job seekers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, part-time employment is on the rise in sectors, like:
Warehousing and Manufacturing
The demand for flexible talents in this industry is a reflection of a broader shift in the supply chain. With the current e-commerce boom, the demand for warehouse staff has significantly increased, especially for logistics workers and order pickers. And because logistics companies are not usually willing to invest in full-time workers for seasonal or temporary jobs, the need for part-time employees has become more acute.
Catering and Events
Atlanta’s booming restaurant scene is a great testament to this trend. With a plethora of new restaurants sprouting up all over the city, businesses are looking for part-time staff to help keep pace with growing customer demand.
Besides, as more people celebrate birthday parties, anniversaries, and other special occasions at home, catering services are in even higher demand. In a recent report by Adroit Market Research, the industry’s revenue in the U.S. is expected to rise to $89.60 billion by 2025.
Hotel and Food Service
A report by IBIS World revealed that there were over 90,000 hotel and accommodation establishments in the U.S., and the number is expected to rise. Most part-time roles in this industry involve serving food or drinks to customers, running housekeeping, and similar tasks.
Retail and Customer Service
Part-time work is also a good option for those with customer service experience. Since many retail and hospitality jobs are entry-level positions, they have the potential to be a stepping stone to a full-time role in a related industry.
What's more, because retail workers have so many job opportunities available to them, they are unlikely to be under a lot of pressure to accept a position at a company that does not meet their expectations.
Are There Employment Benefits for Part-Time Hires?
Part-time employees enjoy a number of benefits in the Atlanta labor market. For example, flexible scheduling is the norm in many industries, such as food and catering, and customer service. Workers in these industries are free to determine their schedule as long as it is approved by the company.
For platforms that offer W2 employment benefits, such as Upshift, workers receive medical, dental, and vision benefits; paid time off (PTO) holidays and more. These additional perks will help workers live a healthier and happier lifestyle while ensuring that they can spend more quality time with their families.
Conclusion
Finding part-time work in Atlanta can be a challenge for those with busy schedules. However, as online staffing platforms have proven to be a viable option for employers, part-time job opportunities have become more available in the city. In addition, platforms like Upshift not only offer high earning potential but also the flexibility to set one’s own schedule.
