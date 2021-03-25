Personalization has never been more critical to retail success. In the past, stores had the luxury of providing basically the same thing to everyone who walked into their brick-and-mortar locations. Now, due to vastly greater competition, pricing pressures, and individualized experiences via algorithmic learning (“you might also like” or “similar customers also bought”), brands need to reach higher to remain relevant. One survey found that about 80 percent of adults in the US now want a personalized shopping experience. It’s up to retailers to meet this new wave of demand.
Why Are Ideal Customer Profiles Important?
You can’t really have a conversation about personalization without mentioning ideal customer profiles. There are a few big ideas behind ideal customer profiles. Of course, there’s the element of maximizing sales and profits in the near term. If you’re marketing to people who are more likely to use your products or services, you’re going to get more customers.
But the theory has deeper levels than that. To understand this fully, you also need to think about the importance of customer acquisition cost. Your ideal customers are going to require less incentivizing in order to engage with your business, as their wants are already aligned with what you’re selling them. When it comes to selling goods to ideal customers, the product can usually speak for itself.
Beyond this, however, comes the residual network effect of identifying and utilizing these ideal customers as free brand ambassadors. When you’ve gotten an ideal customer into your funnel, all your business really has to do is exist, and they’ll not only support you with sales, but likely provide free marketing to their peers.
These are a few of the reasons why creating highly tailored ideal customer profiles can stimulate a virtuous cycle of sales. It’s important to note that retail analytics is one of the best ways to get a better understanding of your ideal customers, as you can dive deeper into otherwise unclear demographic information. Here are a few ways organizations can use retail analytics to inform ecommerce personalization.
How Can Retail Analytics Inform Ecommerce Personalization?
Let’s look at how retail analytics specifically can help drive more personalized experiences for shoppers. These are some distinct ways ecommerce personalization can be driven by retail analytics:
Insights can come from anywhere – It would be delusional to think executives are the only ones who understand their brand. In fact, when it comes to retail, brands are often defined more by customers than those creating them. This is why it’s important to be able to extract actionable insights from anywhere within an organization. Oftentimes, customer-facing employees are going to have the strongest ideas for improvements. Retail analytics with search-driven capabilities, such as those offered by ThoughtSpot, can be transformative for organizations. With search-driven analytics, insights can come from anyone, not just those at the top.
Get insights much faster – In the past, data queries needed to be sent off to an analytics team, which would then take days or weeks to send back an answer. This kind of lag isn’t acceptable in a world where time is of the essence. Retail analytics empowers brands to make decisions on the fly based on real-time data. That kind of responsiveness in itself can lead to personalization.
Understand your customers on a deeper level – You might be able to build a solid ideal customer profile without any data if your product has an obvious audience. Regardless, you’re going to miss out on greater levels of personalization without implementing retail analytics tools. Finding discrete patterns and relationships will only be possible if you’re able to harness the power of retail analytics.
Research from the Boston Consulting Group clearly shows personalization pays in retail. Survey respondents massively favor brands that take personalization seriously over those that don’t do so. Especially in the world of ecommerce, where competition is fierce, your brand needs to incorporate retail analytics into its workflow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.