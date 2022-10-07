There are a few different exercises that you can do to get a v-shaped butt. Deep squats and lunges are two of the most effective practices for this purpose. You can also try pointed butt raises on the knees, fire hydrants, and donkey kicks.
Deep squats
Deep squats are a great way to work your entire lower body, including your v-shaped butt. To do a deep squat, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and send your hips back as you lower yourself into a squatting position. Be sure to keep your chest up and your knees behind your toes as you squat down.
Lunges
Lunges are another excellent exercise for targeting your v-shaped butt. To make a lunge:
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and take a big step forward with one leg.
Lower your body down until both of your knees are at 90-degree angles.
Keep your front knee behind your toes as you lower down.
Pointed butt raises
Pointed butt raises on the knees are a great way to work your v-shaped butt muscles. To do this exercise:
Start on all fours with your hands and knees shoulder-width apart.
Raise your right leg, so your foot points toward the ceiling and your thigh are parallel to the floor.
From here, squeeze your v shape butt muscles and raise your leg even higher.
Hold for a moment, then lower your leg to the starting position.
Repeat on the other side.
Fire hydrants
Fire hydrants are another great v-shaped butt exercise. To make this move:
Start on all fours with your hands and knees shoulder-width apart.
Raise your right leg to the side and keep it parallel to the floor.
From here, squeeze your v-shaped butt muscles and lift your leg higher.
Hold for a moment, then lower your leg to the starting position.
Repeat on the other side.
Donkey kicks
Donkey kicks are a great way to work your v-shaped butt from all angles. To make this move, start on all fours with your hands and knees shoulder-width apart. Raise your right leg, so your foot points toward the ceiling and your thigh are parallel to the floor. From here, kick your leg behind you and squeeze your v-shaped butt muscles. Hold for a moment, then lower your leg to the starting position. Repeat on the other side.
The Bottom Line
The bottom line is that if you want to get a v-shaped butt, you need to do exercises targeting this area. Deep squats, lunges, pointed butt raises on the knees, fire hydrants, and donkey kicks are all great v-shaped butt exercises that you can do. So get out there and start working on getting that v-shaped butt of your dreams!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.