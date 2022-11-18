Having the right talent is any business’s greatest asset. In the midst of ongoing labor shortages, however, talent is becoming increasingly difficult to find and to keep.
In recent years, it has become clear that wages alone are not enough to solve these ongoing issues. Instead, people are increasingly concerned with finding meaning through their work. This desire has led many people to work with companies whose culture and values align with their own–that is, companies that prioritize Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals.
“Workers now put a lot of stock in environmental responsibility, diversity in the workplace, recognition for jobs well done, and emotional, mental and physical support,” says Tara Milburn, founder and CEO of Ethical Swag, a Certified B-Corporation that works with audited suppliers to give companies access to high-quality and sustainably produced branded goods. “Those looking for new positions seek employers who clearly appreciate that their job is only one part of their life, and that a good workplace is one that acknowledges that people have families, friends, hobbies and responsibilities, as well as causes that they support with their time, energy and money.”
The Future of ESG
It would be mistaken to regard the focus on ESG as a passing trend. The Deloitte Center for Financial Services predicts that by 2025, ESG-mandated assets in the U.S. will make up half of all professionally managed investments.
It’s also important to remember that ESG concerns are not limited to just a few industries, but actually impact all of them: for example, a survey found that 99 percent of senior IT decision-makers said that ESG and sustainability were top priorities for their business. At the same time, however, not all of these companies had clear visions for how to make these changes.
“Creating a better world does not just require dreaming, but rigorous planning,” Milburn says. “Fortunately, there are plenty of organizations out there that work tirelessly to help other businesses achieve their ESG goals. There’s a real community spirit that makes the process both rewarding and fun.”
Planning
Sustainability is not something that has to be achieved alone. Non-profit organizations such as B Labs perform rigorous audits of companies’ ESG performance and issue certifications that make it easier for consumers–and other businesses–to feel confident that they are buying from or partnering with an organization that upholds positive environmental and social values. In addition, there are a variety of consultancies, like 1% For the Planet, that connect companies with non-profit organizations that provide material and educational resources to significant causes.
Regardless of where a business or organization currently stands with regard to ESG performance, they can always make a plan. Most experts recommend formulating achievable goals backed by clear strategies that are embedded into the company’s policies, as this prevents these goals–which are often long-term in scope–from constantly being altered by changes in executive teams.
Tracking progress on ESG goals through Impact Assessment tools is also critical, for a variety of reasons. Having effective tracking systems in place allows companies to ensure that their goals are attainable while also providing investors with clear insight into the tangible impacts that their investments are creating.
Spotlight on “E”
Companies can play a profound role in bringing about a sustainable transition. While it can seem intimidating to implement sweeping changes to business as usual in order to minimize your carbon footprint, companies that take an orderly, step-by-step approach to integrating sustainability practices will be surprised at how quickly these changes can be made.
It’s always helpful to start with a sustainability audit to help determine where the company currently stands. This helps business leaders start from where they currently are rather than trying, and perhaps failing, to implement unrealistic goals. Businesses can start their sustainability journeys by identifying and eliminating unnecessary energy-consuming practices and ensuring that they are partnering with responsible suppliers. Once they’ve done this, it becomes easier to take more active approaches to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable activities within the workplace itself.
Spotlight on “S”
It’s crucial for businesses to remember that employees’ energy and enthusiasm are–much like fossil fuels–not infinitely renewable. While work-life balance has always been important, the concept has gained increasing popular currency in recent years and, thanks to technological advances, has become easier for employers to establish. While flexible scheduling might not work for every organization, it’s important for each one to consider how they might implement it, as employees who are empowered to work on their own time and in their own way tend to produce better quality output while remaining less prone to burnout.
Ensuring diversity, equity and inclusion is also critical. Companies that work to establish pay equity and provide leadership positions to members of traditionally disadvantaged groups make themselves more attractive to a wider range of talented individuals. Moreover, study after study has shown that diverse workforces tend to see improved results across the board.
Spotlight on “G”
When it comes to ensuring good governance, transparency and open communication are key. Creating easy-to-understand and easily accessible policies and procedures ensure that businesses are able to operate both responsibly and effectively. Moreover, when these principles are reinforced both during the onboarding process and throughout the employee’s journey with a company, employees are more likely to internalize these practices and promote them in their everyday interactions among each other and with the public.
Conclusion
It is never too early or too late for companies to begin taking action towards their ESG goals. However, those that reject these practices risk missing out on their benefits, which include bringing about greater financial gains while also having tangibly positive effects on the world.
“Every day, we are seeing more and more evidence that a company’s profits and perks are no longer its most important assets,” says Milburn. “People are always at the root of every great company’s performance, and it’s the organizations that rise to the ESG challenge, map out clear strategies and stick to them that will attract the strongest workforces.”
