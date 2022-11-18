Having the right talent is any business’s greatest asset. In the midst of ongoing labor shortages, however, talent is becoming increasingly difficult to find and to keep.

In recent years, it has become clear that wages alone are not enough to solve these ongoing issues. Instead, people are increasingly concerned with finding meaning through their work. This desire has led many people to work with companies whose culture and values align with their own–that is, companies that prioritize Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals. 

