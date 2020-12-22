2020 is the year that the world learned to adapt and evolve in just a few days. Living without technology became impossible for everyone from students and office workers to business owners and Government officials. Not everybody was able to pull through, and the world witnessed massive losses and lay-offs. It became crucial to find means to survive and stay afloat. Firms tried to come up with creative solutions to these never-before-seen issues and seamlessly blended technological innovations with their daily activities. The way they worked was being transformed each day.
Work from home
In the beginning, everybody was a bit confused about how to keep working when they had no access to their office spaces. The need to start working remotely became apparent pretty quickly. All employees downloaded the company-prescribed software, and ways to monitor them and keep in touch constantly online were discovered and utilized. Conference video call became one of the essential tools to communicate with colleagues, clients, and customers. Even when employees were asked to return to the office, it was carried out in phases so as not to crowd out the office space and violate safety protocols. Business staff became adept at carrying out their tasks online.
Since people were now spending numerous hours online, they had lots of time to contact customer support via text or call. This meant that companies had to hire more workers to help with customer support.
Deliveries
While most stores had to shut down, shops that sold essential items like groceries were allowed to stay open. Having hordes of customers in a closed area with no forms of social distancing was potentially hazardous, and the best method to prevent this issue was to carry out deliveries. Shops either use their own delivery staff or partner with delivery companies. While many firms had to fire their employees, delivery firms started hiring numerous people to keep up with the sudden rise in demand.
Restaurants also faced a similar crisis of finding safe methods to get food to the customers while following safety protocols. The staff were asked to constantly wear masks and gloves while customers were discouraged from eating at the building. Deliveries and take-outs gained enormous popularity.
Going digital
B2C firms no longer had direct access to their customers at physical locations. To prevent their customers from shifting to other brands, they had to maintain contact and keep up the supply of products. This meant finding their footing where they could easily access their customers. Companies that never considered online sales went digital almost overnight. They also had to get engaged in social selling and advertising on various online platforms. Companies set up their online stores or utilized digital marketplaces to make sure that customers had suitable channels to get their products.
Moving online meant that businesses now had access to customer data that they couldn’t have collected through traditional means. This data provided them with insights regarding buyer preferences, giving them the ability to custom make offers that could ensure customer loyalty.
Gyms, yoga classes and other fitness centres started carrying out sessions online. This shift was much smoother, and they could avail a subscription fee for classes conducted over a video call. A few small businesses started live-streaming their production process and carrying out sales during the stream.
Casinos are often incredibly crowded, and during the pandemic, it became risky to keep them open. Many casinos moved online to provide their customers with gambling games on websites like the ones given in www.usafriendlypokersites.com/texas/.
Rewarding employees
Even though working from home might appear to be an excellent option for all employees, it is not always the case. Workers had to find the proper balance between managing their house and its residents alongside their work. They were no longer taking the necessary breaks and were surrounded by numerous object and issues that could easily distract them. Employees who worked from home were often stressed and experiencing burnouts. They started to feel guilty about taking holidays since they were home throughout the day.
Companies identified this issue and realized the need to motivate their customers. Employees who functioned efficiently without over-burdening themselves were rewarded, and others were encouraged to follow healthy practices while working from home.
Assessing feasibility
The shifting economic environment forced companies to re-examine their business models. They had to make massive changes to accommodate everything that was happening around them. They could not set forth long term business policies and had to limit them to 3 or 6 months at a time.
Summing up
Technology was the primary tool that helped transform and sustain businesses during this pandemic. While employees started working online from home, brands made access to their products and services digital. They realized the need to focus on their online presence and maintain their customer base.
