Even though it is home to the biggest economy in the whole of the African continent, unfortunately a common occurrence in the country of Nigeria is massive inflation - this causes the currency (Nigerian Naira) to plummet in value. In addition to this, the country is currently experiencing high levels of national unemployment , at around 23 percent of the entire eligible workforce. As a result of this, around a quarter of Nigerians are currently out of work, thus forcing many of them to find alternative ways of making money.

Even in those countries where there is mass unemployment, there are always opportunities to make money some other way. In this article we will take a quick look at some of these methods so that if you are one of the many Nigerians currently not in work, you can still put food on the table for your family.

Doing Online Surveys

There are a number of companies out there that allow you to do things like perform online surveys and even watch videos and pay you for doing that. In return for doing these things, they award you with cash payments, coupons for stores, and even free products from a wide range of different brands. It is not just about the money with this, as the answers that you provide in the surveys will be used to shape how brands perform and what products they release into the market.

Selling Stuff Online

Websites such as eBay, Gumtree, Shpock, Depop, and even Facebook marketplace allow you to sell your old goods to other people on there in order to make instant money. There is very little that you can not sell on these marketplaces, so they provide the perfect opportunity to get rid of some old clothes, books, DVDs, toys, sporting equipment, and anything else that might be laying around your house.

Scanning Your Groceries

The National Consumer Panel (NCP) works with big brand names within the food industry to perform in depth market research on some of the biggest brands in Nigeria to see what people are buying when they go out and do their food shopping. You can sign up to their scheme and scan your groceries, each and every time that you visit the supermarket. For your efforts in doing this, you will be rewarded with a certain amount of points, which once accumulated up high enough, can be used to purchase a range of different gift cards.

Getting A Bank Loan

Failing all of the above things and where you have to get some money in your hands fast, there is always the option of getting a bank loan. Lenders, such as palmcredit, allow you to get a large lump sum of money that you can use to spend on anything that you want. Always go for an unsecured loan, as although the interest rates may be slightly higher, it means that you do not have to secure it against a piece of collateral or any assets of yours.

