If you want to make money without investing in stock, then there are several options you can look into. One option is to start your own business. For example, you can get started by getting a franchise, a trade in real estate, or even a precious metals company. Another option is to take a Certificate of Deposit.
Real Estate Investment Trusts REITs
Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are companies that pool money from investors and invest it in real estate properties. In return for their investment, REITs share profits with their investors. They are like mutual funds, but they specialize in real estate.
Investing in REITs can be a good way to lower risk in your portfolio. But it's important to do your research before investing. For example, you should consider the tax laws, the fees and costs, and whether it fits your investment strategy well.
Some of the benefits of investing in REITs are:
They are relatively inexpensive to buy. Historically, REITs have produced stable total returns.
They offer inflation protection.
They are typically traded on the stock market and available to all investors. These investments are also easily diversified.
Certificate of deposit
The certificate of deposit (CD) is a popular savings vehicle available at credit unions and banks. These savings accounts have one advantage over traditional money market savings accounts, they pay and offer more perks and interest, and their interest is guaranteed. In addition, they are insured by the federal government. They may not be suitable for everyone, but they are a good fit for some people, especially those with money to burn.
Most top national banks and credit unions offer a wide range of CD options to choose from. You can open a new account in minutes; some have no deposit requirements. Some require only a few bucks for a qualifying application.
Franchising business
If you're considering opening a business, consider franchising. This form of business provides a proven business model and standardized marketing materials.
The main difference between franchises and other businesses is that franchisees are bound by contract to operate under the brand and name of a larger company. They also pay fees to the franchisor, which include royalties.
Franchisees can receive supplies and help from the franchisor. They can also enjoy brand recognition and the support of a parent company. But it's important to understand the pros and cons of franchising before you make your decision.
One of the major drawbacks of a franchise is that you need to have a significant amount of investment capital to start the business. Some types of franchises may take several months to be profitable.
Precious metals
Precious metals are an attractive investment asset. They have high economic value and can be used as a hedge against inflation. However, their prices are also driven by economic and mining supply changes.
Gold, silver, and platinum are among the most common precious metals. These metals have historically increased in value during inflation and economic uncertainty.
Precious metals can be purchased directly or through mutual funds. You may pay part of your investment in cash or on margin. However, the latter will incur interest and carry a margin called risk. If you cannot afford the premium, it can make getting your money back easier.
Investing in precious metals is only for some. Therefore, it's important to consider your investment strategy and risk tolerance before deciding.
Conclusion
Suppose you have ever been in a hurry to get your money in the bank. In that case, you may be surprised to learn there are many ways to make money without actually investing a dime. Of course, investing in the stock market is a worthy endeavor. However, a savings account is a great choice if you're looking for a low-risk, high-reward option. High-yield savings accounts pay interest rates as high as 1%.
A dividend reinvestment plan allows you to make small investments in dividend-paying stocks. These are automatically reinvested to buy more of the company's stock.
