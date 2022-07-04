An auto loan can be intimidating with its lengthy commitment to monthly instalments, which can only be compounded by a high-interest rate, resulting in an even more extended loan payoff period and more expensive payments.

However, if you searching for a new car, there are some things you can do to help save money on your auto loan, so it feels more like making a wise investment rather than like you're signing your life away.

How To Save Capital on a Car Loan?

Boost Your Credit Score

The higher your credit score, the more chances it convinces lenders that you are at a low credit risk, which will most likely result in you being approved for the loan and at a low-interest rate, thus making your monthly payments more manageable and your loan term shorter.

So before applying for an auto loan, first take steps to improve your credit score, even if only a few points, to help you get a more favorable loan agreement.

Shop Lenders for the Best Offer

To get the best deal on your loan, you should visit different lenders to see which one has the best offer for your budget, including loan terms, interest rates, and fees and penalties.

Refinance Your Auto Loan

Refinancing your current auto loan enables you to get a new loan with a lower interest rate, which can help save you lots of money over the life of your loan.

It is also incredibly beneficial during economic difficulties or if you have a variable rate loan and the rate increases, making it more challenging to make your monthly payments.

So as you see, an auto loan doesn't have to be overwhelming with these savvy tips to help you save money on your auto loan for a more manageable agreement.

According to Lantern by SoFi, you can also "discover how much you can potentially save with our auto loan refinance calculator ...using a few simple pieces of information. "

Make a 10 to 20 Percent Down Payment

A down payment helps lower your loan amount and, thus, your repayment schedule.

Hence, a general rule, aim for at least a 10 percent down payment on a used car and at least a 20 percent down payment on a new car, so the less you'll need to borrow and the quicker you'll get out of debt.

Some lenders will even accept a trade-in for a down payment.

Negotiate the Car Price

If you run across a car you like but notice some minor issues, don't be afraid to negotiate the sticker price to help save on the cost.

Researching the car's value before you go will also help you negotiate a more affordable price.

Avoid Late Fees

Late payments result in costly additional fees that increase your monthly payments and add up over time.

So be sure to make your payments by the due to keep your monthly payments low and save money on penalties.

