An auto loan can be intimidating with its lengthy commitment to monthly instalments, which can only be compounded by a high-interest rate, resulting in an even more extended loan payoff period and more expensive payments.
However, if you searching for a new car, there are some things you can do to help save money on your auto loan, so it feels more like making a wise investment rather than like you're signing your life away.
How To Save Capital on a Car Loan?
Boost Your Credit Score
The higher your credit score, the more chances it convinces lenders that you are at a low credit risk, which will most likely result in you being approved for the loan and at a low-interest rate, thus making your monthly payments more manageable and your loan term shorter.
So before applying for an auto loan, first take steps to improve your credit score, even if only a few points, to help you get a more favorable loan agreement.
Shop Lenders for the Best Offer
To get the best deal on your loan, you should visit different lenders to see which one has the best offer for your budget, including loan terms, interest rates, and fees and penalties.
Refinance Your Auto Loan
Refinancing your current auto loan enables you to get a new loan with a lower interest rate, which can help save you lots of money over the life of your loan.
It is also incredibly beneficial during economic difficulties or if you have a variable rate loan and the rate increases, making it more challenging to make your monthly payments.
So as you see, an auto loan doesn't have to be overwhelming with these savvy tips to help you save money on your auto loan for a more manageable agreement.
According to Lantern by SoFi, you can also "discover how much you can potentially save with our auto loan refinance calculator ...using a few simple pieces of information. "
Make a 10 to 20 Percent Down Payment
A down payment helps lower your loan amount and, thus, your repayment schedule.
Hence, a general rule, aim for at least a 10 percent down payment on a used car and at least a 20 percent down payment on a new car, so the less you'll need to borrow and the quicker you'll get out of debt.
Some lenders will even accept a trade-in for a down payment.
Negotiate the Car Price
If you run across a car you like but notice some minor issues, don't be afraid to negotiate the sticker price to help save on the cost.
Researching the car's value before you go will also help you negotiate a more affordable price.
Avoid Late Fees
Late payments result in costly additional fees that increase your monthly payments and add up over time.
So be sure to make your payments by the due to keep your monthly payments low and save money on penalties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.