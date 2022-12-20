The rapid decline in Bitcoin's value in May is a prime example of the dangers of investing in cryptocurrencies. Still, cryptocurrency is a risky asset to invest in due to its high potential for rapid price changes.

Common investors continue to be intrigued by cryptocurrencies. There has been a surge in crypto-related conversation and contemplation from some of the world's most notable financial professionals. Tori Dunlap, of Her First $100K, recently shared with us that she advises clients to err on caution and not invest more than 5% of their portfolio in hazardous assets like crypto. For more information: cryptorobo

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription