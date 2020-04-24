What Are Awnings?
Outdoor space is made livable and amusing by homeowners through the providence of shade from this secondary covering attached to the external walls of the building. It is usually composed of canvas woven of acrylic, cotton or polyester material to enhance the comfy shade effect of a canopy. Awnings for buildings are extensively widespread because some are stationary and commonly made from permanent material like wood then there are retractable awnings made from aluminum or polyester material. The retractable type can be folded, rolled up hence much convenient but they all generally provide shade and protection.
Awnings Uses Are Widespread
Firstly, the general purpose is to provide shade from the sun's glare during hot times of the year as well as provide a warm effect during the coldest times of the year. Many homeowners use them due to their extensive coverage as they are energy efficient and they cut on costs thus lots of savings.
Secondly, they prevent excessive sun rays from probing through the windows especially when using appliances such as the television or laptops because these rays act as a distraction. They also protect indoor home accessories such as wall hangings as well as artworks against fading and preserve the lifespan of furnishings.
Lastly, they have the aesthetic feature which attracts the artistic minds and eyes to use the awnings as home décor for the backyards. They come in various contrast tones and colors that can blend well with the exterior painting of the walls of the house. Some have tassels and there are some with woven ends that bring out the artistry in them. Modern technologies are also being incorporated such as the lighting bulbs and bells as well as sensors.
Different Styles And Types Of Awnings
Considering various factors such as the material, costs, dimensions, models, fabric, shapes, taste and preference, awnings are available in various types to meet different user specifications.
Firstly there are the stationary awnings that are permanent furniture and provide constant protection for all seasons. There are also the retractable ones that can be rolled up and folded hence convenient for occasions and seasons. They all extend your outdoor living area and protect against sun rays so they are both great options.
Secondly, there are patio shade awnings that have fabrics roofed frames that are fastened to the decks of your home for permanence and they are favorable for all seasons. There are some for windows too and the drop arm awnings. They serve the protection purpose especially during strong winds and wavy rainfalls. They give you the advantage of leaving windows open during rains or watching the rain pour during the day while your windows are open.
Lastly, considering models and styles, there are the canopy awnings that have tassels; others have bells, heaters, and sensors incorporated for style and modesty as well as decorum purposes. The early 19th century houses were common with awnings hence some homeowners consider them old-fashioned but with the styles and color advancements, they are favorable. They bring out the appealing feature of a home as a haven.
