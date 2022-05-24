A loan that is called an installment loan allows individuals to borrow money and then repay it over time. The interest rate on the loan is usually fixed and requires periodic payments from the borrower.
Types Of Installment Loans
Auto Loans
An installment loan called an auto loan is a type of loan that can be used to finance the purchase of a vehicle. This type of loan can typically be repaid in 12 to 96 months. Not all lenders offer the same length of monthly payments. Loans with a longer repayment term typically have a lower interest rate. However, loans with shorter repayment terms usually have a higher rate of interest.
Personal Loans
You can use personal loans for many purposes. This loan can be used to consolidate debt, pay for unexpected bills, or finance major purchases. Personal loans are typically repaid in 12 to 96 months. Personal loans have a high-interest rate because lenders don't typically require collateral. This is in contrast to auto loans and mortgages.
Benefits Of Installment Loans
There are many reasons that people prefer to take out installment loans over other types of loans. These include the repayment time, greater borrowing limit and ease of application. Here are some reasons an installment loan could be right for you.
Higher Borrowing Limit
Banks and lenders may offer you a greater borrowing limit because installment loans have a longer repayment period. This is a huge advantage if you need a large amount of money quickly, particularly in emergencies. A higher borrowing limit means that you can't apply for multiple loans in future.
Quick Cash
Lenders often offer quick credit checks that make the approval process quicker. Once approved, the lender will deposit funds into your account immediately. You can also get flexible repayment terms depending on which type of loan you have and what repayment plan you choose.
Credit Rating Options
You may still be eligible to apply for an installment loan, even if your credit score is low or you have had financial problems in the past. Lenders don't consider a loan applicant's credit score to be the only factor determining their decision. To help determine a loan applicant's credit rating, they can also show proof of billing or payslips.
Flexible Terms Of Repayment
Installment loans offer borrowers affordable repayment terms, which is one of their greatest benefits. Instead of paying large amounts of money one time, a borrower may repay the lender over time with lower monthly payments and a fixed interest rate. A borrower can start to manage his/her finances by paying reasonable amounts.
Takeaway
When you need immediate cash, installment loans may be the best option. This loan is best for those who don't intend to borrow upfront. Be careful to not treat installment loans as high acceptance payday loans. An installment loan is not like other types of loans and won't impact your credit score if you pay on time. Do not think about refinancing to extend the repayment date. Otherwise, your debt burden will grow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.