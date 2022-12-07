Most of us spend about 90% of our time indoors. We use the interior spaces for residing, eating, sleeping, bathing, meditating, teaching, learning, working, exercising, shopping, etc. Whether a cup of coffee with someone or a quiet space to study for our exams, they provide us with the right environment to learn, live, and grow. 

Architecture is a broad-based field concerned with construction, planning, designing, and execution according to prescribed architectural laws and regulations. Interior design is a specialised area within architecture that focuses on planning, designing, decorating, and re-purposing internal aspects of the structure to make it usable according to functional and aesthetic needs.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription