Most of us spend about 90% of our time indoors. We use the interior spaces for residing, eating, sleeping, bathing, meditating, teaching, learning, working, exercising, shopping, etc. Whether a cup of coffee with someone or a quiet space to study for our exams, they provide us with the right environment to learn, live, and grow.
Architecture is a broad-based field concerned with construction, planning, designing, and execution according to prescribed architectural laws and regulations. Interior design is a specialised area within architecture that focuses on planning, designing, decorating, and re-purposing internal aspects of the structure to make it usable according to functional and aesthetic needs.
Are they the same?
Decorating means making a space beautiful. Interior decoration focuses on the artistic and aesthetic aspects of the built space. Design goes beyond selecting the colours of the curtains and arranging furniture in a room. It involves advanced knowledge of the built environment and ergonomics.
Interior architecture applies design concepts to create functionally, intelligently, structurally sound, and aesthetically appealing interiors. Becoming an architect requires knowledge of design and technology concepts such as material, construction, landscape, conservation, space design, services, and adaptive reuse.
Responsibilities
An interior architect understands furnishing a space’s hardware-related, structural, and softer aspects. Through the interior design course, they are aware of human history, anthropology, perspectives, design theories, material, styling, and spatiality for the best space experience for customers. For instance, if you plan to convert an old mansion into an Indian restaurant, you need to renovate the interiors to serve the new purpose.
Bedrooms, living rooms, and a kitchen transform into a large dining area, a bar, a pantry, restrooms, and other spaces. However, ensure that it adheres to the safety norms with plumbing, furniture, fire, and air conditioning facilities.
Other work areas
After graduating from a design college in India and completing the three-year course and internship programmes, you can showcase your creativity, individual style, and design process, representing your overall architectural abilities. You can shape the overall project process and take design decisions independently.
You can specialise in home and office interior architecture and design, set design, exhibition design, retail space design, furniture design, accessory design, and interior design in the healthcare and hospitality sectors.
Eligibility and scholarships
To become an interior architect, you should get a degree in design courses from a recognised institution. Candidates with 10+2 or equivalent in Commerce, Arts, or Science with an aggregate of 50% are eligible to apply. Students appearing for the Class XII examination in the current academic year or awaiting results from CBSE/ISC/State/IB or any equivalent Indian or International Higher Secondary Board can also apply for the course.
You also need to appear for the screening process that tests your aptitude for design learning. The entrance test has varying components based on the course you desire to apply. The institute also provides merit scholarships to deserving students who qualify for the entrance test.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.