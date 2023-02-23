The networks and platforms of data exchange of the current era demand security measures as something mandatory. This happens because modern cyber attack ways and techniques are prevailing nowadays and because of the huge amount of data being transferred across such large networks. The capabilities of hacking have become more innovative and are turning out to be popular.Get Information about Bitcoinby clicking here.
That is why cyber security measures across the globe are gaining importance to secure organisations' data and mechanisms. Data can be secured successfully by a method known as cryptographic encryption. The latest cryptography technologies are playing a vital role in the growing need for cyber security.
Cryptographic Technologies
Some of the important cryptographic technologies are described below:
Triple Data Encryption Standard (3DES)
Triple DES is an advanced cryptography standard and a block cipher. Triple Data Encryption Standard resembles the preceding encryption method of a similar category called DES (Data Encryption Standard), a technique that brings 56-bit keys into use. 3DES is distinctive due to its utilization of symmetric key encryption as it uses three separate keys of 56 bits. This mechanism fully encrypts data three times which fundamentally turns your unique 56-bit key into a key of 168 bits.
Although triple-encrypted data is considered safer during storage and transmission, the mechanism is not so speedy compared to other cryptographic technologies. Also, because Triple Data Encryption Standard utilizes lengths of blocks that are relatively short, professional hackers can conveniently decrypt and manipulate significant data. Businesses and financial institutions typically opt for this method of encryption. It is also used for e-payments.
Blowfish
It is an algorithm developed to replace Data Encryption Standard. This technology works by breaking the Information into blocks of 64 bits and then encrypting them one by one. Blowfish has gained popularity because it is fast, flexible, and durable. Usually, e-commerce platforms use Blowfish to make payments secure and tools to manage passwords.
Twofish
Twofish is an older version of Blowfish. The range of block size in Twofish is 128-256 bits. In addition, data is always encrypted in sixteen rounds, irrespective of the key size. It is best suited for both environments i.e. software & hardware, and leads the charts in terms of speed. In this cryptographic technology, one can choose his/her key setup and rate of encryption, which enhances the flexibility of this technology. Nowadays, multiple software solutions rely on this technology to encrypt files and folders.
Advanced Encryption Standard (AES)
AES stands among methods of encryption that are considered highly secured. This technology is trusted so many organizations, and the US government also relies on it. Even though AES is most effective in 128-bit form, it also utilizes keys of 192 and 256 bits for critical purposes of encryption. Advanced Encryption Standard seems indestructible against all kinds of attacks.
The majority of internet security pundits think that Advanced Encryption Standards will ultimately become the standard for data encryption in the commercial sector. In general, AES is safe and secure, and one cannot break it easily. Many products, including software and hardware ones, use this cryptographic technology as standard.
Rivest-Shamir-Adleman (RSA)
This cryptographic technique or technology is based on the names of three researchers that are considered its founders. This algorithm uses a public key for transferring data over an insecure network. The algorithm of RSA works on two separate keys (public & private). The private key must be kept secret, while the public key, as it is implied by its name, is already public.
In this form of encryption, both the keys i.e. public and private, are needed to get to the encrypted data. You can encrypt data with one key and use the other key to decrypt the same data. For instance, if you encrypt data with the public key, you can decrypt it with the private key. Digital signatures typically use RSA, but if you are encrypting data in large amounts, the algorithm will become sluggish.
Final Thoughts
These are some of the important cryptographic technologies to encrypt and decrypt data and save it from cyber attackers. It also involves algorithms similar to cryptocurrencies that work on consensus algorithms like Proof-Of-Work and Proof-Of-Stake. For Example, Bitcoin – the first ever and leading cryptocurrency effortlessly tradable via Bitcoin Trading Software works on the POW consensus algorithm.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.