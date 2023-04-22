In the United States, emergency rooms see close to 136 million patients annually. Know that about 30% of those visits are related to injuries. If you suffer an injury through no fault of your own, you may have the right to recover compensation from the party responsible.
Although there are different kinds of personal injury litigation, this doesn't mean the law surrounding each case is necessarily different. Here are some of the types of personal injury cases that make their way to court.
Slip and Fall Accidents
Slips and falls can happen on a variety of different surfaces, such as wet floors, cracked sidewalks, damaged carpets, and more. Victims of these falls may face serious injuries such as broken bones, head and neck injuries, and back injuries.
In many cases, the person responsible for the dangerous surface may be held liable for any resulting harm. For example, if a store fails to properly clean a wet spill and someone happens to slip on it, they will likely be held responsible for the injury.
In other cases, the property owner may be held responsible for not providing adequate lighting or a safe condition. Slip and fall accidents can have serious consequences, so understanding what you can do if you have been injured is important.
Car or Motorcycle Accident Injury
Car or motorcycle accident injury is one of the most common types of personal injury cases. This type of injury typically occurs when a person is involved in a motor vehicle accident due to the negligence of another person or company.
In a personal injury case related to a car or motorcycle accident, you may need legal services. The injured person may recover compensation for damages. This can include medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other costs associated with the accident.
Hiring an attorney is necessary to get compensation. You can check out this link to learn more about this type of injury.
Medical Malpractice
When a person believes the medical care given fell below an acceptable standard, they may have a medical malpractice case. Common medical malpractice causes of action include delay in diagnosis or treatment. It can also be because of misdiagnosis and incorrect treatment. The failure to warn of known risks and breach of doctor-patient confidentiality are also cases.
These types of cases are very complex. So, it's important to consult a personal injury attorney with experience in medical malpractice suits. The best attorneys can advise you on the specifics of your case. They can provide guidance on your available legal options.
Damages may be available for the economic impact of the malpractice. Also, it includes the pain, suffering, and other losses incurred by the victim.
Workplace Injuries
The most common personal injury cases from workplace injuries come from slips, trips, and falls that occur in the workplace. There are also repetitive motion injuries and failure to follow safety protocols. Inadequate safety training is also included.
Employees may also suffer from occupational diseases. It can be asbestos poisoning and carpal tunnel syndrome. When safety precautions are not taken, this also results in personal injury cases.
Not all employees qualify for workers' compensation. However, they may have to pursue a third-party claim or a personal injury action. This is if they wish to collect damages for lost wages, medical expenses, and pain and suffering.
Product Liability
Product liability refers to the legal responsibility to make sure their products are safe for use by consumers. Manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers may be held liable. This extends to any type of products including food and beverages and kitchen products. It also includes electronic items, weapons, pharmaceuticals, and recalled products.
Common types of personal injury cases involving product liability include burns, falls, poisoned food, electrocution, mechanical failure, and improperly labeled products. In most cases, manufacturers must be proven to be aware of a product defect prior to the incident.
Also, there must be a duty of care shown by the business to warn consumers of a potential hazard. Product liability cases can be complex and the ultimate goal of compensation for the injured party is not always guaranteed.
Wrongful Death
Wrongful death is a type of personal injury claim brought against a person or entity whose negligence caused a person's death. It is a claim brought by the survivors or heirs of a deceased person. Wrongful death claims are a type of personal injury case because of the wrongful act of the defendant in causing the decedent's death.
In order to hold the defendant responsible for wrongful death, the plaintiff must show that the defendant acted negligently or recklessly. Also, the negligence resulted in the death of the decedent. Damages awarded in a wrongful death claim typically include burial costs, medical costs, funeral costs, and lost wages.
Furthermore, surviving family members may be able to recover pain and suffering damages and loss of companionship. They can also recover for loss of support damages if the decedent was the primary or sole income earner in the family.
Assault
Assault refers to any instance of intentional physical violence or harm. In this type of case, the result of the intentional act may be physical injury, or it could be psychological distress, such as emotional distress or mental anguish. The legal action must then be demonstrated with resulting damages. It can include medical bills, lost earnings, incurred costs, and pain and suffering.
This personal injury case is often more complex than other types. It is due to the element of intent to cause harm, as well as the wide range of legal damages that may be claimed.
Familiarize the Different Types of Personal Injury Cases
Personal injury cases vary and are complex, with many different types that can have significant effects on people's lives. Working with an experienced lawyer provides the best opportunity to ensure a positive outcome. If you have any questions concerning different types of personal injury cases, please contact an experienced attorney today!
For more insights, be sure to read more of our posts.
