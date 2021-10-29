Becoming a lawyer in the United States as a foreigner is challenging but not impossible. Most lawyers in the US have a standard path, which they follow to becoming a licensed practicing lawyer. It usually starts with law school, then the bar exam, plus a few additional requirements. If you have been trained abroad and received your law degree there, you must be wondering whether you can be allowed to sit for the bar exam in the US. Well, the answer is yes. 

However, it will depend on which state you wish to live in and practice. Each state has its different requirements, and this will depend on the state you are in. if you want to become a lawyer, you must take the bar exam in the state where you want to practice. While there are 34 states where you can practice law with a foreign law degree, only a few make it easy. Each state has its requirements to qualify to sit for the bar exam and practice in the US. 

What are the requirements to sit for the bar exam in different states? 

New York 

The New York Board of Law Examiners sets the New York bar exam and has unique requirements for foreign-trained lawyers who wish to practice law there. If you have a law degree from abroad, you will fall into one or two categories. Your foreign education will transfer to the US, or it won’t. 

Education will transfer to the US if you have completed a program at least three years long and should be focused on the English common law. The foreign-trained lawyers can sit for the bar exam after receiving an Advance Evaluation of Eligibility from the Board. However, be sure to plan for the future because the Board can even take six months to a year or even longer. Ensure that you submit all your materials at least a year from when you wish to sit for the bar exam. 

Before sitting for the exam, all other foreign-trained lawyers must have completed a Master of Laws (LLM) degree program that meets specific qualifications before taking the bar exam. 

California 

Same as New York, the California state bar has liberal requirements for admission of foreign-trained lawyers. It’s easier to sit for the bar exam in California than it is in New York. If you are a foreign-trained lawyer and you have been allowed to practice law in a jurisdiction outside the US, you can sit for the bar exam in California without having to complete additional requirements. 

If you have been permitted to practice outside the US, you can still be eligible to sit for the California bar exam after you complete a Masters in Law degree program. The program must cover three separate subjects usually tested in the California bar exam. 

One of these areas you will cover in the Professional Responsibility course that covers the California business and professions code. The other is the American Bar Association (ABA) model rules of professional conduct, and the other is leading relevant federal and state case law. 

The state also offers provision for an additional year of school at a law school accredited in California. You should spend one year in school learning the bar exam material. 

Washington 

If you ae a foreign-trained graduate with an LL.M. degree from the United States, you must complete specific requirements to meet the threshold for admission to the Washington state bar.  

One must have earned the Masters of Law degree from an accredited law school approved by the Board of governors. You should also have attained a minimum of 18,200 minutes of instructions and at least 12.000 minutes done on learning principles of domestic US law. The 12,000 minutes are usually divided into four areas of training, including the civil procedure of state and federal law, US constitutional law, legal research, and writing. 

Wisconsin 

If you prefer to take the bar exam in Wisconsin, you must complete the LL.M. program at any American law school with at least 700 minutes of instruction for one semester hour of credit. The program should be completed within a year of enrollment and should be no less than two semesters with at least 13 weeks each. 

Foreign-trained lawyers must also take a minimum of two credit hours in legal research and writing, ethics, and American legal studies. In addition, you must also complete six semesters of fundamental substantive courses. 

Georgia 

If you wish to practice law in Georgia with a foreign attained law degree, the state bar requirements in this state are three. One your law degree should be from a law school that the government from the other country recognizes and is sanctioned. Alternatively, an evaluation body should identify the law degree, or the foreign law school should be chartered to award the law degree. 

Second, you must have the authorization to practice law in a foreign jurisdiction. Lastly, you must have done a Masters of Law program in the US. The program prepares you for admission to the bar and gives you the knowledge and skills to participate in the US legal profession. 

Vermont 

If you want to practice law in Vermont and you’re a foreign-trained lawyer, you must take the apprenticeship program usually provided by the state of Vermont to help you prepare for the bar exam there. 

Other states 

Additional prerequisites in the other states may include but are not limited to legal education on the English common law, the right to practice law in the foreign jurisdiction, and additional ABA-approved education.  

In most cases, the ABA must review and give its approval on your foreign law degree, and this can take from 6 months to a year or more. Once you get the approval from ABA, you can complete the state requirements of the state you have chosen to reside and practice law in. 

The requirements for the state you want to practice law in can be found on the bar exam site. They are summarized by the National Conference of Bar Examiners Bar admission guide. 

Even though you don’t get approval From the board and you have already moved to the states, don't lose hope; there are still other jobs you can do with your foreign attained law degree. 

