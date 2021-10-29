Becoming a lawyer in the United States as a foreigner is challenging but not impossible. Most lawyers in the US have a standard path, which they follow to becoming a licensed practicing lawyer. It usually starts with law school, then the bar exam, plus a few additional requirements. If you have been trained abroad and received your law degree there, you must be wondering whether you can be allowed to sit for the bar exam in the US. Well, the answer is yes.
However, it will depend on which state you wish to live in and practice. Each state has its different requirements, and this will depend on the state you are in. if you want to become a lawyer, you must take the bar exam in the state where you want to practice. While there are 34 states where you can practice law with a foreign law degree, only a few make it easy. Each state has its requirements to qualify to sit for the bar exam and practice in the US.
What are the requirements to sit for the bar exam in different states?
New York
The New York Board of Law Examiners sets the New York bar exam and has unique requirements for foreign-trained lawyers who wish to practice law there. If you have a law degree from abroad, you will fall into one or two categories. Your foreign education will transfer to the US, or it won’t.
Education will transfer to the US if you have completed a program at least three years long and should be focused on the English common law. The foreign-trained lawyers can sit for the bar exam after receiving an Advance Evaluation of Eligibility from the Board. However, be sure to plan for the future because the Board can even take six months to a year or even longer. Ensure that you submit all your materials at least a year from when you wish to sit for the bar exam.
Before sitting for the exam, all other foreign-trained lawyers must have completed a Master of Laws (LLM) degree program that meets specific qualifications before taking the bar exam.
California
Same as New York, the California state bar has liberal requirements for admission of foreign-trained lawyers. It’s easier to sit for the bar exam in California than it is in New York. If you are a foreign-trained lawyer and you have been allowed to practice law in a jurisdiction outside the US, you can sit for the bar exam in California without having to complete additional requirements.
If you have been permitted to practice outside the US, you can still be eligible to sit for the California bar exam after you complete a Masters in Law degree program. The program must cover three separate subjects usually tested in the California bar exam.
One of these areas you will cover in the Professional Responsibility course that covers the California business and professions code. The other is the American Bar Association (ABA) model rules of professional conduct, and the other is leading relevant federal and state case law.
The state also offers provision for an additional year of school at a law school accredited in California. You should spend one year in school learning the bar exam material.
Washington
If you ae a foreign-trained graduate with an LL.M. degree from the United States, you must complete specific requirements to meet the threshold for admission to the Washington state bar.
One must have earned the Masters of Law degree from an accredited law school approved by the Board of governors. You should also have attained a minimum of 18,200 minutes of instructions and at least 12.000 minutes done on learning principles of domestic US law. The 12,000 minutes are usually divided into four areas of training, including the civil procedure of state and federal law, US constitutional law, legal research, and writing.
Wisconsin
If you prefer to take the bar exam in Wisconsin, you must complete the LL.M. program at any American law school with at least 700 minutes of instruction for one semester hour of credit. The program should be completed within a year of enrollment and should be no less than two semesters with at least 13 weeks each.
Foreign-trained lawyers must also take a minimum of two credit hours in legal research and writing, ethics, and American legal studies. In addition, you must also complete six semesters of fundamental substantive courses.
Georgia
If you wish to practice law in Georgia with a foreign attained law degree, the state bar requirements in this state are three. One your law degree should be from a law school that the government from the other country recognizes and is sanctioned. Alternatively, an evaluation body should identify the law degree, or the foreign law school should be chartered to award the law degree.
Second, you must have the authorization to practice law in a foreign jurisdiction. Lastly, you must have done a Masters of Law program in the US. The program prepares you for admission to the bar and gives you the knowledge and skills to participate in the US legal profession.
Vermont
If you want to practice law in Vermont and you’re a foreign-trained lawyer, you must take the apprenticeship program usually provided by the state of Vermont to help you prepare for the bar exam there.
Other states
Additional prerequisites in the other states may include but are not limited to legal education on the English common law, the right to practice law in the foreign jurisdiction, and additional ABA-approved education.
In most cases, the ABA must review and give its approval on your foreign law degree, and this can take from 6 months to a year or more. Once you get the approval from ABA, you can complete the state requirements of the state you have chosen to reside and practice law in.
The requirements for the state you want to practice law in can be found on the bar exam site. They are summarized by the National Conference of Bar Examiners Bar admission guide.
Even though you don’t get approval From the board and you have already moved to the states, don't lose hope; there are still other jobs you can do with your foreign attained law degree.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.