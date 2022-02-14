A criminal act is a behavior that is perceived as threatening, harmful, or that endangers the property, health, safety, and moral welfare of the self or others. Criminal acts are usually aggressively prosecuted by the state or federal government, or both. If the state prosecutes them, then the prosecutor is generally a District Attorney, whereas a US Attorney oversees federal cases. Criminal charges are serious, and a conviction can lead to lifelong consequences.
Some of the most common criminal cases include:
Domestic violence
Sex offenses
Violent crimes
Murder and homicide
Gun charges
Assault
White-collar crimes
Cybercrimes
Drug crimes
Federal and state drug charges require an aggressive defense, especially when facing distribution, possession, or trafficking charges. It is also illegal to sell, import, or export all types of drug paraphernalia, such as syringes, bongs, and rolling papers.
Crimes that involve using a computer and a network are called cybercrimes and include phishing, child pornography and solicitation, intellectual property theft, trafficking passwords, cyberbullying, and identity theft, among other online criminal activities.
Gun Charges
A person can be arrested and face gun charges if they improperly buy, sell, possess or use firearms across state lines. Discharging a firearm is also subject to prosecution in some cases.
Assault
Assault can be the active infliction of physical harm or unwanted physical contact to a person. It can also be the threat of harm or reasonable apprehension of immediate danger. Aggravated assault is heightened assault, such as when a deadly weapon is used to create fear in the victim, which is often an aggravating factor in the eyes of the court.
White-Collar Crimes
White-collar crimes are usually non-violent, financially-motivated crimes such as fraud, embezzlement, money laundering, extortion, and Ponzi schemes. The goal of white-collar crime is usually financial gain through deceptive tactics.
Murder and Homicide
The most egregious of crimes, these two terms are often used interchangeably, but they are distinctly different in terms of intent. Homicide is when one person causes another’s death and can include murder but also includes manslaughter and killing in self-defense. Murder is legally defined as killing another person with malice aforethought.
Violent Crimes
According to the FBI, violent crime can be broken down into four types: aggravated assault, robbery, rape and murder, and non-negligent manslaughter.
Sex Offenses
There are myriad types of sex offenses such as oral, genital, or anal sexual contact without the other person's consent, molestation of a child, and indecent exposure. Kidnapping can also be a sex offense if sex is a motive.
Domestic Violence
Also known as intimate partner violence, domestic violence is a pattern of abusive acts done to gain or maintain power or control over another. Examples include child abuse and spousal abuse.
You Need Aggressive Criminal Defense
According to the Law Office of Hernandez & Hamilton, PC, if you face criminal charges, you should hire a seasoned criminal defense attorney to fight for you and your future. An attorney with a successful track record of getting their clients’ charges reduced or dropped is one you can trust to help you get back to the life you had before your arrest. You should call a criminal defense attorney right away to get a risk-free case evaluation.
