We often compare electronic bikes to tricycles because we have different needs. The demand for electronic transportation is rising. We need them in many areas because walking isn't always the best option. 

Cars might be a good choice for long journeys. If you drive your car to get home from work or to get groceries, you contribute more to damaging the planet and its environment. So, bikes and electric bikes can help.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription